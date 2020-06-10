‘Outlander’ Stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish Set Scottish Travel Series at Starz

Click here to read the full article.

“Outlander” stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are kilting up for a ride around Scotland.

Starz, which airs the pair’s popular time-traveling historical drama, has ordered an unscripted series from them called “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham.”

The series hails from “Outlander” producer Sony Pictures Television and is described as a celebration of Scottish history and culture, as Heughan and McTavish take viewers along on their adventures, discovering the complex heritage of their native country, and meeting various local artisans and experts.

One of the sites Heughan and McTavish will travel to is the battlefield of Culloden, which has featured prominently in “Outlander.”

“’The genuine curiosity and passion that Sam and Graham have for the landscapes they visit and the stories they uncover while traveling through the heart of Scotland makes ‘Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham’ a truly enjoyable journey of discovery for the audience,” said Christina Davis, president of original programming of Starz. “The series gives context and texture to Highland life and history, woven together, much like the tartan for which Scotland is so famous, and we look forward to taking this road trip with these two great friends.”

Heughan and McTavish (the former in particular) have built a worldwide base of passionate fans for their roles as Jamie MacKenzie Fraser and Dougal MacKenzie in the highly popular “Outlander.” The show recently ended its fifth season, in which McTavish returned after missing out on seasons 3 and 4.

“We are so excited to take viewers on this epic adventure with Sam and Graham. Their bond of friendship and genuine curiosity about the rich culture of Scotland is going to make for an unforgettable journey for all,” added Holly Jacobs, executive vice president of alternative and syndication programming at Sony Pictures Television.

“Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham” is created and executive produced by Heughan, McTavish and Alex Norouzi, and is produced for Starz by Boardwalk Pictures in association with SPTV.

