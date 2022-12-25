Outlander Season 7: The Jam-Packed Teaser Trailer Is Here

In March 2021—a full year before season six of Outlander premiered—Starz announced that it had picked up season seven from executive producer Ronald D. Moore and Sony Pictures Television. Since then we’ve returned to Fraser’s Ridge, and a lot happened: Claire struggled with the aftermath of sexual assault, Bree and Roger embarked on a new future as their family grew, the Christies came to town, what really happened during young Ian’s last few years was revealed, Jamie came to terms with the upcoming revolution, and everything fell apart with Malva’s claim that Jamie had fathered her unborn child, which led to Claire wrongfully accused and arrested for Malva’s death.

Yeah, a lot happened. But the season—especially the finale, which aired on May 1, 2022 (gosh, doesn't that seem like lifetimes ago?)—was one of the most breathtaking of the series.

Now with season six over, fans are already looking ahead to a supersized season seven. It’s double the number of episodes from season six, which was truncated due to star Caitriona Balfe’s pregnancy and pandemic-related scheduling issues. Sophie Skelton (Bree) calls it her favorite season yet.

And now, in a Christmas and Hanukkah surprise, Starz has revealed the key art, teaser trailer, and most importantly, a timeline for when to expect the next season. So when will season seven air? Who’s joining the cast? And what else do we know about what’s to come? Read on to find out.

When will season 7 of Outlander air?

Summer 2023. Now, that could mean anytime between late May to the end of August, but either way, we're getting closer. And according to this teaser trailer, there's a lot to look forward to.

Chills, right? We also have the first key art for the new season, which asks, “When do you belong?”

Outlander-key-art-season-seven.jpg The Refinery

Sam Heughan had been teasing the arrival of the new season, so now that we have a time frame, we'll keep you posted as soon as we have an official month and date.

Production on the new season began in late March 2022. The show’s official Instagram account announced the news on April 6. Matthew B. Roberts will return as showrunner.

In late April, Caitriona Balfe told Glamour that filming on the new season has “been really good. We’re almost finished with the first block of episodes, but it’s been really fun.”

How many episodes are in season 7?

Much more than season six, that we know for sure. Starz P.R. confirmed with Glamour that it will be a whopping 16 episodes. It’s the biggest since season one (also 16 episodes), but even that was split into two parts that aired over 2014-2015.

Which book is the new season based on?

Season seven will be based on the seventh (out of nine) book in the Outlander series, An Echo in the Bone. In case you haven’t read the books—and the series does deviate a bit from them—I won’t reveal what happens, but you can read more about that here if you wish to do so.

What about new cast members?

Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin will all be back.

On October 11, 2022, Starz announced some big casting news: "Loyal fans will recognize Graham McTavish reprising his role as “Dougal MacKenzie,” Jamie’s uncle whom he killed just before the battle of Culloden; Nell Hudson as “Laoghaire Fraser,” Jamie’s ex-wife and Marsali’s mother; Steven Cree as “Old Ian Murray,” Young Ian’s father and Jamie’s brother-in-law; Andrew Whipp as “Brian Fraser,” Jamie’s father; Layla Burns as “Joan MacKimmie,” Marsali’s sister and Jamie’s stepdaughter; and Lotte Verbeek as “Geillis Duncan,” Claire’s former friend-turned-enemy and a fellow time traveler from the 1960s.



Several new actors will be joining the cast for season seven, including Gloria Obianyo as “Mercy Woodcock,” a free Black woman navigating the hardships of life in Colonial America; Rod Hallett as “Benedict Arnold,” the notorious Revolutionary soldier turned traitor; Chris Fulton as “Rob Cameron,” a new acquaintance of Roger and Brianna; Diarmaid Murtagh as “Buck MacKenzie,” the illegitimate son of Dougal MacKenzie and Geillis Duncan, and Roger’s ancestor, a role previously played by Graham McTavish in season five, and Kristin Atherton as “Jenny Murray,” Jamie’s sister and Young Ian’s mother, a role originated by Laura Donnelly in seasons one through three."

On May 5, Starz announced Charles Vandervaart will star as Jamie Fraser’s son, William Ransom. He is the secret son of Jamie (though Jamie of course knows) and has been raised by his stepfather, Lord John Grey (David Berry), who last made an appearance in season six. William is the ninth Earl of Ellesmere; per the press release, he “will arrive in Wilmington full of patriotic zeal and enthusiasm to join the British Army and help put an end to the escalating tensions in the American Colonies. As fans may remember from season three, William is actually the biological son of Jamie Fraser, though he does not know the truth of his parentage. On the surface, William Ransom is a courteous aristocrat, but simmering under the surface is a Highlander’s fire.”

Outlander-season-seven-Charles-Vandervaart-William-Ransom.jpg Robert Wilson

In a statement to the press, executive producer Maril Davis said, “The character of William Ransom is a wonderful role, and one fans have been eager to see. Finding someone with the talent and physicality to play Jamie’s son was a daunting task, but Charles’s charisma was evident during the audition process and we are excited to see what he will bring to William’s multilayered journey.”

On June 27, 2022, Starz announced that Izzy Meikle had been cast as Rachel Hunter, and Joey Phillips had been cast as Dr. Denzell Hunter for season seven. The siblings are Quakers whose quiet country life is changed when Young Ian arrives at their farm with a sick and injured William Ransom (Jamie’s son). Dr. Hunter has been trained in medicine in Boston and London, and as a firm believer in liberty, he is preparing to join the Revolutionary Army as a surgeon. According to Starz, Rachel is modest but shows flashes of a fiery spirit that attracts the admiration of both William and Young Ian.

So what else will happen in season 7?

If that season six finale is any indication, we’re in for a lot. (This is Outlander—of course we are.) Claire has to get out of that jail cell first and foremost, and it would be helpful if Malva’s killer could come to light. It does in the books, but we don’t know how the show will address it. What we do know, per showrunner, executive producer, and writer Matthew B. Roberts, is that “Scotland will again be our production home as the Frasers and MacKenzies try to make a home against the backdrop of the Revolutionary War. Season seven promises more adventure, time travel, and emotional peril than any season before.”

Anytime you need a recap on what happened in the season six finale, check out our detailed summary here.

Outlander-season-six-young-ian-bow-and-arrow.jpg Robert Wilson

We’ll update this post as more information becomes available.

Jessica Radloff is the Glamour senior West Coast editor and author of the New York Times best-selling book, The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series.

Originally Appeared on Glamour