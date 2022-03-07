Outlander Season 6 Premiere: Your Burning Questions, Answered

Outlander season 6 is here! The new season—based on the sixth book of the series, A Breath of Snow and Ashes—premiered with an 80 minute super-sized episode in which the Christie family moved to Fraser's Ridge, Lionel Brown's brother, Richard, made a very imposing appearance, and the American Revolutionary War loomed in the not-too-distant future. Most important, we reunited with Claire and Jamie and Brianna and Roger. Friends, it had been too long.

The episode starts by going back even further in time, to 1753 at Ardsmuir Prison where Jamie is sporting his chin-length reddish hair and keeping the hope alive for a possible reunion with Claire. There, we meet Tom Christie, who clearly has an obsession with Jamie and not the good kind. He's not the worst villain by any means, but there's animosity between the two men.

Later, when a fellow prisoner is killed and an old man places a tartan cloth over his body, Jamie takes ownership of the act so as not to get the old man in trouble. The result, tragically, is that Jamie is subject to another whipping on his already deeply scarred body. While Tom Christie actually seems to feel some sort of emotion for Jamie's pain, Jamie is only focused on an angel-like image of Claire that he's conjured up in his mind as a coping mechanism.

In the days that follow, Jamie gathers his fellow prisoners and says it doesn't matter if they are Catholics or Protestants, as all of them are Scots, and from now on they will be free masons. Talk of politics or religion is forbidden, he says, before adding, “Who will join me?” As various men walk up to join Jamie's cause, the governor summons him for lunch; he leaves, but not before taking one last look at Tom Christie.

It is then that we flash forward to North Carolina in 1773 and see Tom Christie walking up the bend to Fraser's Ridge. At that moment, the opening credits play and I've never been so happy to hear “The Skye Boat Song.”

The episode—titled “Echoes” and directed by Kate Cheeseman—begins with Jamie entering the house to see Claire asleep on the bed near her lab. She's in such a deep sleep that he becomes worried something has happened until she wakes up. She's scared at first by Jamie's concern, but then a look of delight comes across her face. “It worked,” she says as she picks up a nearby hourglass. She's developed anesthetic, also called ether, which she explains will allow her to operate on patients so they won't feel a thing until they wake up. Jamie says it would be a shame not to feel anything, and he kisses her. Jamie wants to put everyone to sleep for 100 years except for them. “I can’t wait for this war to be over,” he says. I also can't wait for these two to have more of these moments, as there's no chemistry like Jamie and Claire chemistry.

Later, Claire pays a visit to Marsali, who is pregnant with her fourth child. Claire notices that Marsali has bruises all over her wrists, and we later discover that Fergus has been self-medicating with alcohol over his guilt of Lionel Brown attacking Marsali in the season five finale. He's confesses that he feels like such a disappointment to his family.

Meanwhile, Jamie copes with his guilt over Claire's sexual assault by constantly wanting to be there for her. “You've been like my shadow ever since,” she tells him, while also trying to convey that she's fine. But this is Outlander: Everyone knows you aren't fine when you've been through a physical and emotional hell like Claire has.

But before we can address that, Tom Christie finally reveals himself on the Ridge, first to Roger, and then Bree. He explains that his son and daughter have also come with him. They had nowhere to go, and Tom decided to seek Jamie out after he found the flier about the settlement on Fraser’s Ridge. Tom also tells Roger he was a school master and wants to know if there’s a school house on the Ridge; Roger says not yet, but they intend to. Tom replies that as long as there’s a church, that's most important, but Roger says not yet either.

It's then that Jamie and Claire come face-to-face with Tom, “a face I'd thought I'd never see again," Jamie says. Tom says he stands before him in humble gratitude. But when Roger explains to Jamie that Tom is here to stay, it's clearly not the news Jamie expected or wanted.

Later, Claire tells Bree about ether, which turns into a heart-to-heart about how future inventions will impact their present day in the past. Bree is afraid to do too much on the Ridge for fear people won't be ready for what she has to offer, but Claire says you can't spend your time worrying about that. “Some people will be ready for your inventions and some won't.” The most important part of the scene is Bree pointedly telling her mother that she hopes she's taking care of herself following her assault. Claire assures her daughter that she's fine, but Bree tells her that there was a time someone asked if she was fine, too, and obviously she wasn't. To the producers: more of these scenes, please.

Meanwhile, Tom tells Jamie he's impressed by all his land; Jame says it's good fortune, while Tom says it's blessings. It doesn't matter what it is, because all that Jamie wants is peace and quiet on the Ridge and tells Tom that very fact.

That evening in bed, Jamie and Claire discuss Tom's arrival. Jamie tells his wife that when he was at Ardsmuir, dreaming of Claire is what got him through the dark days and nights. “You are always with me," he says. “Sometimes I think you're an angel.” With that, things turn steamy but also comforting. Given all that these two have been through, the fact that they can still connect in such an important and necessary way is one of the many reasons why they are so beloved.

The next day Tom's daughter, Malva, stops in to see Claire in her lab and reveals her knowledge of Greek and Latin. She also appears to be very interested in medicine. Claire asks if she has any science background, but Malva indicates that was never something her father wanted her to explore. He's more interested in theology, history, and grammar.

All the while, Tom is gathering settlers to pledge to build a church. Jamie, Roger, and Bree observe and are a bit curious and suspicious with how naturally Tom is taking charge. But a defiant Jamie tells him, “Maybe I should explain how we do things here.”

The tension rises when Tom cuts his hand and Claire tends to the injury. Once he's been stitched up, he whispers to Jamie, “At least it will be an honorable scar.” Jamie calls him a “stiff-necked bastard” once he's gone.

The drama doesn't end there; later in the evening, Richard Brown and his cohorts arrive to accuse Allan Christie of stealing a powder horn (a container for gun powder). Tom is furious. He tells his son not to end up like his mother because she's burning in the fire of hell. Yikes. Meanwhile, Mr. Brown says the punishment for stealing is 10 lashes. Jamie says it's his land so he'll see to it that Allan is punished, but first he wants Mr. Brown off his land. However, Tom wants his son punished now and Mr. Brown wants Jamie to inflict the punishment, much to Jamie's disdain. Jamie eventually complies, whips Allan 10 times, and then says to Richard, “Now get off my land.”

Later, Jamie tells Tom that if he is to stay on Fraser’s Ridge, his word is law, not Tom's. Tom replies, “God’s word is law because we put him first, do we not?” Jamie says he should speak to his son.

As if Jamie doesn't have enough to worry about, Claire wakes up in the middle of the night after having nightmares of her rape. Jamie knows that seeing Richard Brown earlier in the day triggered it, but Claire says it's OK and goes to make some tea. As she does, she catches her reflection in the mirror; in a voiceover she says, “I’ve never been afraid of ghosts. I live with them daily. When I look into a mirror, my mother’s eyes look back at me, my mouth curls with a smile that lured my great grandfather to the fate that was me.” All the while she’s making ether. She speaks of ghosts again before adding, “Our rational minds say no it isn’t [real], but another part, an older part, echoes softly in the dark, yes, but it could be.” She then puts a face covering over her mouth and nose and immediately falls asleep thanks to the ether. “By blood and by choice, we make our ghosts,” she says. “We haunt ourselves." And, the credits roll.

That's a lot to unpack, right? Thankfully, executive producers Maril Davis and Matthew B. Roberts were gracious to answer a few pressing questions (one very important one, the other two a bit more light-hearted) to hold us over until next week's episode.

How worried should we be about Claire's dependence on ether?

“You should be very, very concerned,” Roberts tells Glamour. "This is Claire's wellbeing. We knew that it was going to be a heavy, emotional burden that she was going to have to carry, not just Claire, the family. The thing that [Outlander author] Diana [Gabaldon] has done in the books and we have tried to do in the series is show that there isn't a single person on Outlander that hasn't had some kind of major trauma in their life, and they all carry their baggage. But they come together in their traumas and support each other in a way that only someone that has walked in those shoes can understand. There's that scene where Brianna says to Claire, ‘I remember the times when I would say I was fine too mama.’ That's her saying, I know how you feel and I know you're not fine. And I know the face that you're putting on. That's what they do until it kind of comes to a head and you have to deal with it. Those are the latter episodes where we can get to that and show the family really, really supporting each other."

On a lighter note, will viewers see Jocasta this season?

“We do. We will see her,” confirms Maril Davis. “We love Maria Doyle Kennedy [who plays Jocasta]. We'd bring her back even if it was just to hang out with us and not even be on the show!”

Meanwhile, Roberts adds that the character has a great storyline in season six. “As Jocasta tends to do, she's a benefactor. She does what she feels is right for the moment, but is it right for Jocasta or is it right for the family on a whole, I don't know. At the end of the day, Jocasta's still a MacKenzie. She's still a manipulator, and that's who she is. She's a lovely person, but you just don't always know what you're going to get. I think Jamie does because Jamie's always a little suspect of his aunt.”

And where’s Adso and Rollo? We need those sweet animals!

“We love our animals on Outlander, so Rollo's going to be back and Adso is definitely going to be back," Davis confirms. “And in fact, Adso has a very important moment a few episodes in that we'll see. So don't worry. Nothing has happened to him. He's going to be there.”

