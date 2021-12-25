‘Outlander’ Releases Sneak Peek from Upcoming Season 6

Consider it a kiss under the mistletoe this Christmas. While the wait for Season 6 of “Outlander” will have dragged on for almost two full years before it premieres on Starz March 6, the network released a clip from the first episode of the new season to tide fans over and serve as a merry stocking stuffer.

In it, Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) discuss the impending arrival of Tom Christie, with whom Jamie was imprisoned at Ardsmuir. The two weren’t exactly friends during their time together, but, as Jamie explains, when he extended an invitation to his fellow inmates to stay with him at Fraser’s Ridge, he couldn’t very well make a single exception. Claire is, of course, understanding — one of many reasons Jamie calls her his “angel.”

More from IndieWire

Pointing out that, with the arrival of Tom and his two children, it will be more of “mend and make do” for the family — “We’re good at it,” Claire lovingly adds — Jamie tells Claire that, while Tom got the news that his wife had died while he was in prison, Claire had appeared to him as a vision and helped him survive.

“That’s what got me through it. You were always with me. Sometimes I think you’re an angel,” Jamie said. And because this is Jamie and Claire and they are very much in love and very much into physically demonstrating it, Claire leans over Jamie and says seductively, “Would an angel do this?” before kissing him.

“Outlander,” based on Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling books, hasn’t aired new episodes since May 10, 2020. When Season 6 premieres, it will do so on the 34th anniversary of the day Gabaldon began writing the series.

Though “Outlander” fans haven’t seen Claire since 2020, they have been able to see Balfe this year, playing the matriarch in Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical awards contender “Belfast,” opposite Jamie Dornan. Heughan has also kept busy during his “Outlander” downtime, premiering reality series “Men in Kilts” on Starz earlier this year, in which he and Graham McTavish take a road trip across Scotland and explore their heritages.

Story continues

Watch the 90-second clip from the first episode of Season 6 below, before the season premiere next spring.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.