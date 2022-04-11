Outlander Recap: [Spoiler] Almost Dies, and Then Things Get Dramatic

Kimberly Roots
·9 min read

The Very Bad Thing that happens to Claire in A Breath of Snow and Ashes takes place in this week’s Outlander, and it’s barely over before the Frasers’ next trial begins.

There’s a lot to get through in “The World Turned Upside Down,” so let’s jump right in, aye?

More from TVLine

IN WHICH LIZZIE NEEDS TO FOCUS | When Claire and Jamie realize that no one’s heard from the MacNeil family in a while, she rounds up Lizzie, Malva and Bree to accompany her as she checks on them. What they find is horrible: The entire family is shut up in their cabin, very ill with dysentery — or the “bloody flux,” as it’s colloquially known — and they’re concerningly dehydrated. “Don’t touch your faces!” Claire advises her helpers, who rush to see how the children are doing. The baby is barely breathing and can’t swallow, and it’s a literal s—tstorm in there, but Lizzie still thinks it’s very important to admonish Claire for swearing when she realizes how close to death a good number of the MacNeils are. Oy.

Then the baby dies. And so does Mrs. MacNeil and at least one of her children. Lizzie is near the wee MacNeil when she passes, and she COVERS HER MOUTH with her hand. Lizzie! You had one job, and yelling at Claire wasn’t it!

outlander-recap-season-6-episode-6
outlander-recap-season-6-episode-6

Pretty soon, a large number of Ridge dwellers are either dead or ill with the same disease — and when Claire passes out at a funeral, her family thinks she’s gotten it, too. Over the next several days, Malva joins Jamie, Bree, Roger and Lizzie as they watch over a sweating, shaking, delirious Claire. One night, while they’re both taking a break in the kitchen, Malva makes willow bark tea for Jamie. They chat amiably. Eventually the conversation comes around to Jamie’s heritage. “I come from a long line of traitors, thieves and bastards,” he jokes. “I dinna believe it sir,” she says. “You seem a fine gentleman to me.” And because his own heart’s blood is near-dying upstairs, Jamie doesn’t notice Malva near-drooling over him in the corner.

IN WHICH CLAIRE SAYS ‘OH HELL NO’ | As she suffers, Claire’s fever dreams subject her to images of storms, a snake and her own heart outside of her body. She opens her eyes at one point to see Jamie, blurry, drinking as he leans against the window of their bedroom, and Malva is comforting him. Even half dead, Claire is like, “THIS WILL NOT STAND.”

So she refuses to die, and Roger is by her bed when she wakes up. Sometime while Claire was out of it, Mrs. Bug and Malva cut her hair in an old-wives’-tale-fueled attempt to bring down her fever, and now she’s sporting a rough pixie cut. Like, Tinkerbell after a bender cut. Anyway, the important thing is that Claire is alive and her fever has broken. No wait, Claire thinks the most important thing is that Jamie not see her in her current state. “He’s seen you — it — already,” Roger tells her, and when asked, he adds, “He didn’t say anything. He just cried.”

outlander-recap-season-6-episode-6
outlander-recap-season-6-episode-6

Then Bree rushes in, hugs her mom and tells her that she’s pregnant, and Jamie follows. As Bree evens out her mom’s new ‘do, Claire demands an update about the illness’ sweep through their community, so he gives it to her: A lot of people died, the dysentery spread from a dead moose in the river near the MacNeils’ cabin, pretty much everyone who’s going to live is on the mend, and Tom Christie has been extremely ill with headache and fever. When Mr. and Mrs. Fraser are alone, she tells him that she dreamed of “a snake, and it was in this house” (#foreshadowing), and he rather chirpily says, “I’d be very angry, Claire, if you’d died and left me.” Well call me a bag of Baked Lays, because I’m a little salty. I’ve already noted the reasons that this scene should carry more emotional weight than it does. All that aside, and without the immediacy of Fergus’ attempt to harm himself, I still don’t think Jamie would be this chipper five minutes after Claire stopped knocking on heaven’s door.

My bruised Sassenachy feelings are assuaged a bit by the Jamie/Claire scene that takes place a short while later, when she finds him sleeping on the floor next to their bed in an effort not to interrupt her rest. She tells him to get in next to her, and then they engage in the kind of dialogue I love: a little sexy, very devotional, funny and natural. At one point, she mentions that she finds his calloused hands “deeply erotic.” He raises an eyebrow, then casts an eye to his lap. “Well, if I dinna have callouses down there, it’s no fault of yours,” he responds dryly. THIS is how I like my Claire and Jamie: heart-eyed and rumpled and never missing an opportunity to make a reference to Jamie’s wee bagpipe.

outlander-recap-season-6-episode-6
outlander-recap-season-6-episode-6

IN WHICH SAM HEUGHAN DOES SOME OF HIS FINEST WORK

| I should also tell you that Claire has theorized that she and Tom Christie had the same illness, but that it wasn’t the bloody flux that plagued the rest of Fraser’s Ridge. And as the weeks pass, things seem to be getting back to normal… until Tom, Malva and Allan Christie roll up in front of the Big House and, icier than normal, demand a word with Himself.

Malva is pregnant, Tom announces, and she won’t say who the father is unless Jamie is in attendance. So Jamie kindly, though in pretty baffled fashion, asks her what’s up. “You know the truth as well as I do!” she shouts, crying, as she says the babe inside her was fathered by none other than James Alexander Malcom MacKenzie Fraser, the First of His Name, MacDubh of Ardsmuir Prison, Protector of Pretty Much Everyone, the Kilteesi of the Sickness of the Sea, the Dunbonnet, the Breaker of Lord John Grey’s Heart.

I believe neither Sam Heughan nor Caitriona Balfe have gotten the Emmy love that was deserved them, her for Season 2’s “Faith” and him for Season 1’s “To Ransom a Man’s Soul” — AND for the way he says, “What? WHAT?” in tones first confused then furious upon hearing Malva’s accusation. (Seriously, Heughan is great here.) As Jamie seethes and Claire reels, Malva talks about finding him bereft and drunk, “grieving in the dark” by Claire’s bed. Jamie allows that that happened, but that he sent her away. Her version? “He took me against the wall whilst you lay sleeping, so great was his need!” Malva cries, and Claire — who is over it — slaps her and leaves.

When Malva is able to describe scars on Jamie’s body that no one who hasn’t seen him naked would know about, it brings him up short. Tom proposes a contract in which Jamie will provide for the child financially, and Jamie grits his teeth as he orders the family to go.

IN WHICH JAMIE NEEDS TO LEARN HOW TO READ A ROOM | Jamie finds Claire in the stables and says he won’t apologize for something he hasn’t done, but she’s upset nonetheless — mainly because she saw them at the window but thought she’d hallucinated it. He maintains his innocence, but… “Claire, I do have something to tell you,” he admits. GOOD GOD MAN WHY ARE YOU DOING THIS NOW? Claire looks horrified as he unburdens himself about sleeping with Mary McNab, the woman Jenny sent to his cave just before he turned himself in to the British back in the day.

Claire understands — she was married to Frank for that time, after all — “I just wish you’d told me about it earlier.” And for the record, she believes him about Malva. But Jamie knows no one else on the Ridge will, and he’s kinda right.

When he leaves to attend the Provincial Congress (a lead-up to the Continental Congress), just about everyone shuns Claire. She goes to see Malva. “I think you’re a young woman who made a mistake, but it wasn’t with my husband,” Claire says gently. She staunchly assures Malva that the brouhaha won’t come between her and Jamie, but then she softens as she tells the girl, “I was proud to be your teacher.” Malva starts sobbing, and seems like she’s on the cusp of telling Claire what’s really up. But then stupid Allan comes out and starts shooting off his stupid mouth, calling Claire a witch. When Malva unhelpfully adds that she’s seen Mistress Fraser bring people back from the dead, I hope Claire starts mentally planning how to escape being burned at the stake a second time.

IN WHICH THINGS GET MUCH, MUCH WORSE | Poor Claire is having taunting visions of Lionel Brown while doing some gardening, but then a hangdog Ian shows up to confess: He slept with Malva, and the baby may be his. Claire points out that the kid might not be his: Obediah Henderson, for instance, aka the young man Roger caught bumping uglies with her on the meetinghouse floor.

Two months later, Jamie and Roger return from the congress. The gossip about Malva had beaten them there, Rog tells Bree, and likely was the reason Jamie wasn’t chosen as a delegate to go to Philadelphia. But there are much bigger problems much closer to home, starting when Claire hears Lionel Brown’s voice in her surgery and sees Malva approaching on the path to the Big House. Rattled, she huffs ether and lies down on the bed while the drug does its thing, not really hearing Malva knocking on the surgery door.

She wakes to Malva shaking her and saying she’s old, evil and going to lose everything — including Jamie — to Malva. Claire grabs her scalpel and holds it near the girl’s neck: Come near Jamie again, she threatens, “and I will f—king kill you.”

But was it real? Claire wakes up on the bed, pulls herself together and steps out into her garden… where she finds Malva dead, her throat slit. Claire cries even as she feels the girl’s belly and then makes the split-second decision to perform an emergency caesarian section, right there next to the snap peas or whatever. She hacks into Malva’s abdomen, delivers the baby and tries to resuscitate it, but it’s no good. Claire sobs as the tiny, bloody body lies inert in her hands.

Now it’s your turn. What did you think of the episode? Sound off in the comments!

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • McDavid's OT goal leads Oilers past Sharks 2-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid scored 31 seconds into overtime to extend his points streak to 14 games and the Edmonton Oilers rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tied it with a short-handed goal with 8:04 remaining in regulation before McDavid won it. Mike Smith made a save early in overtime and sent the puck ahead for McDavid, who raced in on a breakaway and beat James Reimer for the winner. McDavid has 12 goals and

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Carlson, Ovechkin power Capitals past Lightning 4-3

    WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson scored twice and added two assists for a four-point game, Alex Ovechkin reached 1,400 career points with his 43rd goal of the season and the Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Wednesday night to snap their skid at two. Martin Fehervary also scored for Washington, which sent the Lightning to a third consecutive loss. Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves in his first home start since allowing three goals on 10 shots and getting the hook after the first in

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. The 37-year-old from Sainte-Julie, Que., had a storybook ending to hi

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past

  • 6 Quebec minor hockey players suspended over alleged racial abuse of Black players

    After some Black minor hockey players in western Quebec alleged they were racially abused, a Gatineau, Que., team has suspended six of its players and the provincial governing body cancelled weekend games. L'Intrépide de Gatineau issued a news release Friday in response to the allegations by apologizing to two U15 AAA players and their families "following deplorable incidents that occurred on and off the ice." The team also announced, after conducting its own investigation, six players would be

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Eller scores, Capitals beat Bruins for 3rd consecutive win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Lars Eller made the best of his move back to center, scoring the go-ahead goal and assisting on another to help the Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 Sunday and extend their winning streak to three. Eller was only playing center — his natural position — because Nicklas Backstrom was scratched for what the team called “body maintenance.” He'd played the past two on left wing after the emergence of Connor McMichael in the middle. With Eller as an important part of th

  • Roller-coaster win a sign of things to come for 'human' Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays walked away with a win on Opening Day, but it sure didn't come easily.

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race

    Canadian short track speed skater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. The 37-year-old from Sainte-Julie, Que., had a storybook ending to his Olympic