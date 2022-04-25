Outlander recap: Claire is arrested for murder

Lincee Ray
·7 min read

Things aren't looking good for Outlander's Claire (Caitriona Balfe) on the Ridge. To paraphrase Tom Christie, when you're up to your elbows covered in blood, hovering over the dead body of the woman who is allegedly carrying your husband's baby, people will presume things.

Tom (Mark Lewis Jones) and Allan (Alexander Vlahos) are beside themselves. Jamie (Sam Heughan) steps in when they claim they can't bury Malva in a holy cemetery because of her sinful nature. Malva will be laid to rest properly. He and Claire will see to it, and Roger will perform the funeral ceremony.

As Jamie lays the bloody corpse on Claire's operating table, we hear the whispers of Claire's demons buzzing around in her head. Devil. Witch. Murderer. The shadows coil around Claire's hands as she shakily threads her needle to sew up Malva's slit throat. The surgeon turns to alcohol instead of ether when the darkness is too much. Once Jamie joins Claire's afternoon whiskey, it's clear his feathers are a bit ruffled, too.

The bad news is that no one can find any evidence of foul play. This means all fingers point to Claire as the culprit. As soon as the fisherfolk show up, demanding to see the body and inquiring if Claire forgave Malva before she killed her, Claire sinks deeper into the darkness. Lionel Brown's figure shows up everywhere, haunting her night and day.

Outlander
Outlander

Robert Wilson/Starz Caitriona Balfe as Claire and Sam Heughan as Jamie on 'Outlander'

Who had the means, motive, and opportunity to kill Malva? As Lionel continues to taunt her subconscious, Claire eventually realizes that she might have done something unthinkable. Claire likens it to that feeling that you can't shake. It's as if she left the stove on (or a candle burning in this timeline) and forgot to turn it off. Something is wrong.

Thank goodness she confesses to Jamie that she nipped some ether to "have a little lie down," and he seemed genuinely concerned that she was putting herself to sleep. Claire admits that she half remembers Malva banging on the door to get in. Then she remembers being awake and threatening the girl.

Jamie is convinced Claire's mind is playing tricks on her and encourages her to get some rest. But unfortunately, a figure of Lionel in the corner of her room inhibits her from sleeping the old-fashioned way. Plus, we now have Lizzie (Caitlin O'Ryan) and the Beardsley twins to worry about.

Talk about a scandalous story line! These crazy kids have entered into a thruple and have no qualms about it. The one little problem is the fact that Lizzie is pregnant, and she has no idea if it's Kezzie or Josiah's baby. Ian is the one to discover the secret, and he immediately tells his uncle. Jamie's solution is that Lizzie will marry one of the brothers, or both will die. Easy peasy.

When Claire speaks to Lizzie, she says she wasn't forced into anything. Lizzie loves them both because they are one soul. So what seems to be the problem?

Really Lizzie? Someone on the Ridge is murdering young unwed pregnant girls. I'd say that's a big problem! Also, if the fisherfolk found out, they could stone you to death. You need a plan, my friend.

Meanwhile, Roger (Richard Rankin) has totally embraced his role as honorary minister and confides to Jamie that he may want this to be a full-time gig. Roger has a real problem with the "thou shalt not kill" part of the Old Testament, and he's not going to find it any easier once war comes. However, he is more than willing to defend those in need. Does that make him a coward?

Jamie is more than willing to stand by Roger's decision to be ordained as a minister. And he would be thrilled if Roger stayed on the Ridge to help Brianna and Claire and the elderly. War is always coming. Go where you are needed.

Right now, they are both needed at the chapel. Not even 10 people show up for Malva's funeral. And when it's time to lift the coffin, there aren't enough men to carry her to the graveyard. Allan barks for Jamie to stay seated when he offers an extensive, broad pair of shoulders. Ian takes up the last corner, and they begin to descend the steps outside. Claire notices the tiny baby's coffin and moves to pick it up. Allan spews disgraces. He believes both Malva and the baby are dead because of Claire.

The Beardsley boys have finally shown up in the barn. Jamie grabs two straws and instructs them each to take one. The shortest straw wins Lizzie — and Kezzie is the lucky winner. Next, Jamie performs a two-sentence handfast ceremony. They're married now. The end. Then he swears that no one speaks a word to anyone before instructing Josiah to the Ridge the next day and to not return until after the baby is born.

Speaking of babies, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) isn't so sure she's ready for Roger to sacrifice his time as a minister to the Ridge. She's been down this road before with her mother, who often left at a moment's notice to care for other people in the middle of the night. Roger reminds her that he is a husband and father first. He won't sacrifice his family.

Brianna concedes. Roger can be ordained as long as she doesn't have to convert. She's a Catholic woman all the way. Roger laughs, claiming anyone who has a problem with Brianna can go to hell. Might I suggest he workshop that last little bit before he's officially a minister?

I think my favorite part of the episode is when Lizzie and Josiah ask Roger to marry them. He performs a handfast like Jamie did with Kezzie. I wouldn't call this a loophole. It's like they think they're living in 2022 or something.

The next day, a brooding Lizzie whines to Claire that it's unfair for Josiah to have to leave. Claire reminds her that she should have told them sooner about her relationship with the boys. Lizzie says that she did try to tell Claire — on the day Malva died — but she wouldn't answer the door. At this point, Claire realizes that she didn't kill Malva. Lizzie would have seen or heard her!

Claire has a newfound freedom. She rushes to her surgery room and puts the ether away. She's not crazy!

Annnnd, that's when Lionel shows up again. Will this ghost ever leave Claire alone? He drones on and on about how it doesn't matter that Claire didn't kill Malva. Claire's done enough damage without Malva's name in her journal of sins.

Jamie enters the room and notices Claire's demeanor. He listens intently as she babbles on about being crazy and seeing dead people. She swings dark and she doesn't like it. Even though she knows she didn't kill Malva, look at all the other things she's done! Everything is a mess because she was desperate to be with Jamie. She changed the timeline. It's all her fault.

Jamie reminds Claire that he wouldn't have it any other way. Without the stones, Brianna would not have been born. Roger has a wife and son, and one on the way. Fergus is married with kids. Their entire world crumbles without Claire. And if she can't make the voices stop, he will help her conquer them. They will face this together.

Claire weeps in Jamie's arms. She's thankful he is willing to tackle the demons and darkness. He tries to comfort her. No one has charged her with a crime.

Cue a group of angry men galloping up on horses in front of the Ridge. The Safety Brigade is back, and they have a warrant for Claire's arrest. Unfortunately, it seems everyone in the region thinks Claire killed Malva Christie. And I'm not sure an ether nap is going to help her escape this nightmare.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lumber prices will continue to rebound into summer after reclaiming the $1,000 level as seasonal demand ramps up, industry executive says

    "Heading into what is the typical seasonal strength of the lumber market, a substantial buying round is currently upon us," Sherwood Lumber said.

  • Dominic West on ‘incredibly emotional’ retirement discussion with Maggie Smith

    The actor said working with the Oscar winner was a highlight of starring in the new Downton Abbey film.

  • Travis Barker's ex had a surprising reaction to news that he and Kourtney Kardashian are trying for a baby

    Shanna Moakler – who was married to Travis Barker for four years – has responded to news that he and new wife Kourtney Kardashian are trying for a baby.

  • Billie Eilish falls over on face during Coachella 2022 headline performance: ‘I just ate s***. Ouch!’

    ‘It was dark... I tripped on the f***ing fire thing,’ singer told crowds at California festival

  • Sharon Osbourne says she looked like ‘f***ing Cyclops’ after ‘horrendous’ facelift surgery

    ‘I’m, like, “You’ve got to be f***ing joking.” One eye was different to the other,’ TV presenter recalled

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — Erik Haula scored twice and the Boston Bruins escaped with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens in an emotional Bell Centre Sunday night. Patrice Bergeron picked up two goals, including the empty-netter, and one assist. Charlie McAvoy added the eventual game winner. Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves. Josh Anderson, Mike Hoffman and Nick Suzuki added goals while Jeff Petry recorded two assists. Samuel Montembeault made 37 saves. The Bell Centre crowd had an opportunity to celebrate the pas

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • How Scottie Barnes could swing series vs. 76ers

    Scottie Barnes nearly recorded a triple-double against the 76ers in Game 1 in his first ever NBA playoff game and while he's listed as doubtful, Raptors coach Nick Nurse has indicated he would like the rookie to play if he's healthy enough to go. Amit Mann analyzes his performance in the series opener and why the rookie is irreplaceable against the 76ers.

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a