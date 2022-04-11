Outlander newcomer Jessica Reynolds on Malva's fate, secrets left to uncover

Maureen Lee Lenker
·6 min read

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Sunday's episode of Outlander.

Dear Malva, we hardly knew ye...

From the beginning, it seemed clear the Christie family were destined to bring trouble to the Ridge. But everything came to a head on Sunday night's episode, "The World Turned Upside Down." After dysentery and a second mysterious illness took the lives of many on the Ridge and practically killed Claire (Caitriona Balfe), new trouble was in store, courtesy of one Miss Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds).

The Christie family came to the Fraser home to tell them that Malva was pregnant — and, according to her, by Jamie (Sam Heughan), who Malva claims began an affair with her while Claire was delirious in her sickbed. Of course, Jamie denies this, and Claire is blindsided by her former apprentice's sudden determination to upend her marriage.

Turmoil between the families ensues, and Claire struggles to recover emotionally and physically in the midst of this sudden betrayal. But things take a far more tragic turn when Claire discovers Malva lying in the Fraser garden, her throat slit. Claire desperately tries to save Malva's unborn child, cutting the baby from her womb, but it's too late.

We caught up with Jessica Reynolds to ask about Malva's bloody end, what her motives in accusing Jamie were, and why she was driven to betray Claire after seemingly coming to see her as a mother figure.

Outlander Season 6
Outlander Season 6

Robert Wilson/Starz Jessica Reynolds as Malva in 'Outlander'

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: The book is out there as a reference point, but when you signed on to the show, did you know that this was going to be Malva's fate from the beginning?

JESSICA REYNOLDS: When I was auditioning, I didn't. When I got the part, I found out from the book because I read my whole book. That's how I found out. And I was like, "Oh, my good god!" [author Diana Gabaldon] really found a way to put all the worst things that could happen to an 18-year-old girl into one plot line. It's just pure tragedy, isn't it?

When Claire's ill and Malva insists on staying by her side, is Malva already putting the pieces for her accusation into in motion?

Yeah, I think so. As far as I'm concerned, she found out she was pregnant between episode 2 and episode 3. In the filler of that. That's when she starts to have to figure out her own fate, and she's busy in survival mode. It starts quite early on. But in terms of when she says she wants to stay, I think she's upset and genuine and loves Claire and doesn't want to leave her side. But there's also a lot playing against her and there's a lot that she feels she has to do in those moments, which are not are very nice things.

Well, along similar lines, it's she and Mrs. Bug who cut off Claire's hair, and I'm curious if you think that she genuinely thought she was helping, or if that was some sort of weird twisted revenge on Claire?

I don't think it's as evil as the surface maybe sees it as. Yeah, she thinks that it is going to make Claire less beautiful and that Jamie will somehow scare away from her because of that. It's a very teenage girl thing to do, like, "I'm going to cut your hair." There's an element of that, but alongside that, there's so much innocence and desperation and an undeveloped brain working here and acting out and doing such awful things because she's in dire circumstances.

Why, after everything Claire did for her in this relationship that they've built, do you think she accuses Jamie? She could accuse a number of other people and have a much more valid claim.

We will find out more. There's obviously a solid explanation. And I don't want to give away too much. But there's reason behind the madness.

What is your take on her thoughts about or beliefs in witchcraft? Because we've seen her dabble in it herself. And obviously there's her history with her mother as well.

We see at the start she's a good Protestant girl. She's learned a lot. She's taken for her Bible what her dad has said, but then she's heard things about her mother, and that entices her. There's a part of her that's, like, fearful and thinks this could be real. And then there's part of her that thinks it sounds kind of cool to be a part of that. She sees the science as a magic, as you see in the ether scene. "I've never seen the like of it; it's like bringing a dead person back to life." In those instances in that time period, it is like witchcraft, but the best kind of witchcraft to her.

She could have gone to Claire for help to begin with. But instead she chooses to accuse her of witchcraft and turn against her. Can you illuminate why that is the case, and if some part of her really starts to believe that Claire is a witch?

No, I don't think she does believe that. Especially not at this stage. At the start, potentially. She's almost scared of touching the book and everything. There's still those doubts, but by that stage, no. Malva's got a big hold over her. There's a lot of influences and things that are getting in the way of Malva doing what she thinks she should ultimately do. But it will all become unraveled. And we'll see.

Why was she so promiscuous? Is that out of trauma? Seeking pleasure?

These are all such brilliant questions, but it will be explained. We'll see. There's so much going on behind the surface and as to why Malva does become promiscuous and does meet with a lot of men, there's a very specific reason for it all.

We saw that she was approaching Claire's surgery before she died. Did you have a specific thing in mind that she was going there for?

Yes. [Laughs.]

If she had lived and gone on to have this child, what do you think her future would have been?

I like to think that she maybe would have been welcomed into the Fraser's family in some sort of way. And could have continued as an apprentice or an assistant to Claire maybe. That's the ideal scenario. I guess that's all she wanted. To have some sort of purpose of her own that didn't rely on men all the time. And that didn't involve a life of abuse, basically. I think that there was that potential for her.

You've said things will unravel, so will we ultimately learn the truth of of who the father of the child is and who her killer is?

Yeah, I'm sure we'll find out at some point. It's in the books, isn't it? You can look it up. But no, don't. Save it. But yeah, there has to be some sort of conclusion, right? I just love seeing the debate of Malva and this frustration over her. It's brilliant. Let's keep up this chat about her and whether she's good or bad. Or justified or not. It's so interesting to discuss, even on a psychology level.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sandra Bullock: It is heartbreaking that content for women is undervalued

    The actress said it is a hard pill to swallow.

  • Outlander recap: [SPOILER] dies on the ridge

    And it appears that Claire faces the blame.

  • ‘The Equalizer’: How Chris Noth Is Written Out Of CBS Series

    SPOILER ALERT: The story below reveals major plot points from tonight’s episode of CBS’ The Equalizer. Chris Noth made his final appearance in the CBS series The Equalizer on the January 2 episode titled “Separated,” and his character William Bishop was written out in Sunday night’s episode. Noth was fired from the show following accusations of […]

  • Horvat, Chiasson score 2 apiece as Canucks beat Coyotes 5-1

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bo Horvat and Alex Chiasson each had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks continued a late playoff push with a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who have won two straight and earned five points in their last three games. The Canucks have 78 points, six behind Dallas for the second wild card in the Western Conference with 10 games to play. Las Vegas has 82 points. The Stars have

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Roslovic scores 3, Columbus beats Detroit 5-4 in OT

    DETROIT (AP) — Jack Roslovic had three goals, including the winner at 3:19 of overtime, and added an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 Saturday night. The Red Wings got goals from Dylan Larkin and Jakub Vrána, his second of the game, in the final few minutes of regulation to tie the game at 4-4. Roslovic gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 13:14 of the first period before Vrana tied it at 13:41 of the second when he scored on a breakaway. He skated around defenseman

  • Who is Jadon Sancho?

    Jadon Sancho is one of the most exciting players in the Premier League. Why?

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • 6 teams that disappointed in the 2021-22 NHL season

    Here are the six teams that came wildly short of expectations.

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Carlson, Ovechkin power Capitals past Lightning 4-3

    WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson scored twice and added two assists for a four-point game, Alex Ovechkin reached 1,400 career points with his 43rd goal of the season and the Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Wednesday night to snap their skid at two. Martin Fehervary also scored for Washington, which sent the Lightning to a third consecutive loss. Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves in his first home start since allowing three goals on 10 shots and getting the hook after the first in

  • Auston Matthews scores goal No. 55 to break single-season Leafs record

    Auston Matthews tallied his 55th goal of the season on Thursday to break a 40-year-old franchise record, before putting home the OT winner for good measure.

  • More Black hockey players in western Quebec say they've faced racial slurs

    More Black minor hockey players in western Quebec are coming forward with allegations of racial slurs less than a week after another Black player spoke out. On Monday, Hockey Outaouais and the team L'Intrépide de Gatineau confirmed in a statement they have launched an investigation after two of the team's players said they were subjected to racist remarks. One of those players, Anthony Allain-Samaké, told Radio-Canada the bullying led him to quit the team. "Being called the N-word was still quit

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • McDavid scores 42nd, extends streak as Oilers top Kings 3-2

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Connor McDavid set a career high with his 42nd goal and became the seventh player in NHL history to record multiple point streaks of at least 15 games in a season as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night. McDavid, who also had an assist, remained the league's top scorer with 109 points. Evan Bouchard also had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who have won six straight to take a three-point lead over the Kings for second place in the Pacifi

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin has wrist surgery; expected to make full recovery

    Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin had wrist surgery Friday. The Habs say he is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready for the start of training camp. Drouin had been listed as "out indefinitely" with an upper-body injury since March 25. He recorded six goals and 20 points in 34 games this season for Montreal. The 27-year-old has been with the club since he was traded to them from the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017. Montreal, who only has 51 points this season, have just 10 game

  • This chaotic collaborative online fan art project keeps the Battle of Alberta rivalry alive

    Alberta's celebrated sporting rivalry — between the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames — reached a whole new level and an entirely new platform last week. It started as a single pixel as part of a rare online fan art project on the social media platform Reddit and quickly turned into the latest Battle of Alberta. Reddit is a discussion website that consists of threads or communities called subreddits where users come together to discuss specific topics. One specific subreddit, r/Place, creat

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin