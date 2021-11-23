‘Outlander’ Gets Season 6 Premiere Date on Starz

“Outlander” is on its way back.

The historical fiction and fantasy drama, based on the world created by author Diana Gabaldon, returns for Season 6 on Starz, beginning March 6, 2022, finally ending #Droughtlander. The show’s Season 6 premiere will be an extended one, the network announced Monday.

Gabaldon announced the news at a launch event for her long-awaited ninth book in the “Outlander” series — “Go Tell the Bees I Am Gone.”

Season 6 will see Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) continue to “fight to protect those

they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America,” per Starz.

The season will pick up where the last one left off, and will see the couple and their family and friends, “strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society that – as Claire knows all too well – is unwittingly marching toward Revolution. Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge. They must now defend this home – established on land granted to them by the Crown – not only from external forces, but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care,” a logline reads.

As fans of the books know, Season 6 involves the Christies — the villains of the season. But expect the unexpected.

“‘Outlander’ does baddies and villains quite well,” Balfe told EW. “[The Christies] aren’t your typical villains, which is great and refreshing.”

Some fans feared Malva Christie wouldn’t be cast in the series as the Marsali (Lauren Lyle) took on some of her story line, playing apprentice to Claire in Season 5. The character was, however was brought on for the new season, and is being played by Jessica Reynolds.

“Outlander” also stars Sophie Skelton as Claire and Jamie’s (and Frank’s) daughter Brianna, while Roger Rankin plays Brianna’s husband, Roger MacKenzie. John Bell plays Jamie and Claire’s nephew, Ian Murray.