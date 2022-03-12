'Outlander' Fans, The Starz Show Hasn't Been Telling the Truth About Fraser's Ridge

Katherine Tinsley
·2 min read
Outlander fans who've watched the historical drama series since the beginning may agree that Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) have come a long way. Now, that the Starz show is officially airing its new season 6 episodes, folks are expecting to see visitors stop by Fraser's Ridge and maybe even cause a ruckus. But while the latest storyline unfolds, viewers might have one lingering question even this far into the show, where is Outlander filmed?

As fans know, the series begins when Claire magically finds herself stuck in 1743. After she makes the shocking discovering that she can no longer enjoy the freedoms from her 20th century roots, she decides to get married to Jamie as a means of protection. Together, the two start experiencing an extraordinary life, one that feels new yet familiar because of their knowledge of history.

In the process of following Claire's journey through time, the Outlander fandom witness her navigate life within the United Kingdom, and later North Carolina. But was the show actually filmed in these places?

Where is Outlander filmed?

Apart from Outlander exploring two different time periods, the show also spotlights life in the U.K. and later, in the New World, including the Thirteen Colonies. Although the drama does an incredible job taking viewers to a variety of provinces regions and countries, it can be confusing to know where the series is filmed. Throughout the handful of seasons, we see Claire visit Versailles, Harvard, and various other iconic locations. That said, the Outlander cast and crew might not be traveling as much as their characters do.

Even though much of the recent seasons are set within the Thirteen Colonies or pre-Revolutionary War United States, the show isn't filmed in the northeast. As a matter of fact, the series isn't filmed in the U.S. at all. According to TV Insider, Outlander is primarily filmed in Scotland with additional shots taken in Cape Town, South Africa and Prague, Czech Republic. What's more, Fraser's Ridge was actually built in Doune, Scotland and not North Carolina.

Speaking with Radio Times, actor Sam Heughan revealed his thoughts about having to use different location films than the ones mention on the show."I was initially surprised and a little like 'It's a shame we weren't there,'" he told the outlet. "I thought, 'That's going to bring something new to it.' But having said that now, I think Scotland is just ideal for it."

He also shared that despite being across the pond from the described setting, he took some time to visit North Carolina to get a feel for the state, the energy and landscape of it. In the end, he realized that it shared many visual similarities to Scotland. Outlander's ability to film in Scotland and give the illusion of being miles away demonstrates how agriculturally diverse the country is.

