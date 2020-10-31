'Outhustle the other side': Obama urges Michigan voters to oust Trump in first joint appearance with Biden

Former President Barack Obama gave his vice president Joe Biden his full-throated endorsement Saturday in their first joint appearance of the campaign, as he urged Michigan voters to turn out against President Donald Trump to better respond to the coronavirus pandemic and rebuild the economy.

Obama attacked Trump for incompetently responding to COVID-19, which resulted in a death rate more than double that in neighboring Canada, and for hurting the economy to become the first president in nearly a century to lose jobs during his term.

"We’ve got to outhustle the other side," Obama told voters in 179 cars at a drive-in event outside Flight Northwestern High School. “We’ve got to leave no doubt about who we are and what this country stands for."

Biden commended Obama as a great president compared to his successor using an insult from his childhood in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

“You’re still driving him crazy because he knows he isn’t a patch on your jeans," Biden said of Obama.

The pair planned an evening event in Detroit featuring a performance by Stevie Wonder.

View photos Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who served as his vice president, at Northwestern High School in Flint, Mich., on Oct. 31, 2020. More

Michigan is one of six key battleground states – along with Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Florida, North Carolina and Arizona – that Trump won in 2016 and that Biden is fighting to flip.

Trump won Michigan by a slender 10,704 votes, or less than 1%. But Biden leads Trump by 8.8 percentage points in an average of polls through Saturday, according to the tracking site FiveThirtyEight.com.

Trump was barnstorming four sites in Pennsylvania on Saturday. But Trump visited Waterford Township in Michigan on Friday and planned to return to the state Sunday at Washington and Monday at Traverse City and Grand Rapids.

"Four days from now, we are going to win this state and we are going on to win four more great years in the White House," Trump said Friday in Waterford.

Obama provides a potent weapon for Biden during the closing days of the campaign. Obama had recorded a video with Biden discussing racial justice and healthcare. More recently, Obama has met with community leaders and given speeches in Philadelphia and Orlando.

The speeches featured scathing criticism of Trump as incompetent at protecting the country, or even himself, from COVID-19 while letting the economy run aground. But the speeches were also laced with humor about the pandemic getting more press than the president.

The pandemic and economic crisis are important issues in Michigan. Thousands have protested Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's ordered restrictions to curb the virus. Trump has urged the state to reopen while Biden commended her leadership.

"We got to get our governor to open up our state here, don’t we?" Trump said Friday in Waterford after the government reported the economy grew at a 33% annual rate during the third quarter. "I’m delivering the great American comeback."

The candidates also sparred over job creation. Trump argues that the economy was growing reliably during the first three years of his term and will rebound from the pandemic. He reminded voters that he negotiated a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico after widespread complaints about the previous deal that Biden supported.

But Trump's promise to rebuild manufacturing has been met skeptically. The number of manufacturing jobs in Michigan was down before the pandemic, and unemployment remains stubbornly high.

Obama said manufacturing jobs in Michigan grew 15% during the final four years of his administration, compared to 1% under Trump's first term.

"We handed him the longest streak of job growth in American history,” Obama said. "But the economic damage that he inflicted by botching the pandemic response means he’ll be the only president since Herbert Hoover to actually lose jobs."

Story continues