Outgoing Matalan chief Oddy tees off with American Golf

The outgoing interim chief of Matalan is taking over as the new boss of American Golf, the privately owned sports goods retailer.

Sky News understands that Nigel Oddy is to become American Golf's chief executive after completing a six-month stint at the Liverpool-based homewares chain.

Mr Oddy, a former executive at New Look and House of Fraser, will replace Gary Favell, who has been in place since 2018.

American Golf is owned by Endless, the private equity firm which bought it from under the nose of the retail tycoon Mike Ashley five years ago.

Accounts for its holding company, International Leisure Group, for the year to January 30, 2022, showed a strong recovery in trading after the third UK-wide COVID-19 lockdown.

American Golf, which trades from just under 100 stores across Britain, also operates a number of 9-hole and 18-hole golf courses, as well as family-focused adventure golf facilities.

The chain sells prominent brands including Callaway, TaylorMade, Titleist and Wilson.

In its latest accounts, the company said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine had been a factor in curtailing consumer spending.

It reported operating profit of £9.3m last year, up from £1.5m in the previous 12 months.

Endless declined to comment.