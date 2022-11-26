Outgoing council finalizes one issue, pushes one to new council

In what appears to be its final policy decisions, the current Woodstock council gave final approval to a labour agreement with town employees and pushed a significant development decision to the new council taking office in January.

During a special council session at the town hall on Friday, Nov. 25, council unanimously ratified the collective agreement with Local 719, which represents unionized employees at public works, the AYR Motor Centre and the Woodstock Fire Department.

At the same meeting, council chose to table the final rezoning approval of the former Woodstock Middle School property, delaying developers' plans to repurpose the school and construct a new building to house more than 50 new apartments.

The Nov. 25 meeting was the last time the current mayor and six council members met to enact policy. Woodstock area residents head to the polls on Monday, Nov. 28, to elect a mayor and eight council members to serve the newly expanded municipality of Woodstock, including surrounding local service districts.

Outgoing and incoming councillors will meet in mid-December for a swearing-in ceremony and special presentations service. The newly elected council officially takes office on Jan. 1.

Following the short Friday evening special council meeting, Mayor Art Slipp said the new collective agreement covers 2022, 23 and 24. It would see wage hikes of 3.5 per cent in the first year and three per cent in each of the following years.

Woodstock CAO Andrew Garnett said negotiations went smoothly and quickly to reach an agreement.

"Both sides had great teams," said Garnett.

He said they reached an agreement in a matter of hours rather than the weeks or even months some negotiations take.

Friday's special council session immediately moved into an in-camera session to deal with labour and land issues. Council returned to open session quickly to approve the collective agreement.

Slipp said he had hoped to finalize the rezoning of the WMS property, but council wanted more assurances of some legal issues before moving forward.

Property developer Belleterre Real Estate Properties Ltd outlined its plans for the empty school in a public meeting on Oct. 4, explaining plans to repurpose the old school into a 35-unit apartment building and construct a 20-unit building on the site of the outdoor basketball court.

Woodstock's planning advisory committee (PAC) recommended the rezoning to support the project, and council gave the amendment first and second reading. During a public hearing on Oct. 25 before the first and second reading decisions, several neighbours asked for assurances the developers would maintain an existing green space on the property.

Belleterre representative Blair Martin attended the Oct. 25 meeting, explaining that the developer isn't opposed to a green space. Still, his company is not interested in owning and maintaining a public park.

The town is working with developers to acquire ownership of the portion of the property designated for greenspace and establish other rezoning requirements.

Slipp explained the new council would take up the issue in January.

Garnett said the developers would obviously like to see the issue resolved, but they are willing to let the process move forward.

Slipp, who is running for mayor against current councillor Trina Jones and Mark J. Dumas, remains confident the project will proceed. He said he talked to officials in Miramichi, where Belleterre completed a similar project and heard positive reports.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun