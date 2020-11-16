The Outfits On the New Gossip Girl Look So Familiar — Because Jenny Already Wore Them

Gotham/GC Images

To say we're excited for the new Gossip Girl spin-off is an understatement. Sure, we'll have to wait until 2021 to view the first episode on HBO Max, but with what we know so far — that there are brand new characters, tons of delicious drama, and those famous Met steps will be making a return — we're confident the wait will be worth it.

Of course, half the draw of the original series was its fabulous, must-copy outfits, and while Blair Waldorf (probably) won't be around to showcase her headband collection, sneak peeks from set prove this bunch is just as well-dressed as their elders. In fact, after taking a moment to truly inspect their looks, we realized something: Jenny Humphrey totally wore them first.

RELATED: Both Emily in Paris and Sex and the City Rely on This Fun Fashion Trick

Considering the girl sewed her own clothes and was always lightyears ahead of the game when it came to fashion, it's not too much of a surprise that what she wore back then has resurfaced on a new generation. Take a look at the side-by-sides, ahead, to see what we mean. It's just further proof that Little J's best outfits are still completely cool.

Giving a Pinafore a Fashion Twist

View photos

CW/Getty Images

Is this part of the school dress code? Yes, but both teens made the dress their own with playful button-downs and the addition of a tie.

Opting For Oversized

View photos

CW/Getty Images

Whether it's a T-shirt or a button-down, this just proves that going big adds an unexpected and cool element to an otherwise simple look.

Layering With a Sweater Vest

View photos

CW/Getty Images

Jenny went full preppy by styling hers with long, striped socks, while the modern version helps to break up a colorblocked outfit.

Wearing Plaid With Neck-Ties

View photos

CW/Getty Images

The pussybow is back, so it only makes sense that neck-ties would be next — and, honestly, we're thrilled. This accessory is an easy way add a little something extra to your basics.

RELATED: 12 Plaid Outfit Ideas to Try This Fall

Adding a Pair of Socks

View photos

Story continues