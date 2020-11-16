The Outfits On the New Gossip Girl Look So Familiar — Because Jenny Already Wore Them

Gotham/GC Images
To say we're excited for the new Gossip Girl spin-off is an understatement. Sure, we'll have to wait until 2021 to view the first episode on HBO Max, but with what we know so far — that there are brand new characters, tons of delicious drama, and those famous Met steps will be making a return — we're confident the wait will be worth it.
Of course, half the draw of the original series was its fabulous, must-copy outfits, and while Blair Waldorf (probably) won't be around to showcase her headband collection, sneak peeks from set prove this bunch is just as well-dressed as their elders. In fact, after taking a moment to truly inspect their looks, we realized something: Jenny Humphrey totally wore them first.
Considering the girl sewed her own clothes and was always lightyears ahead of the game when it came to fashion, it's not too much of a surprise that what she wore back then has resurfaced on a new generation. Take a look at the side-by-sides, ahead, to see what we mean. It's just further proof that Little J's best outfits are still completely cool.
Giving a Pinafore a Fashion Twist
CW/Getty Images
Is this part of the school dress code? Yes, but both teens made the dress their own with playful button-downs and the addition of a tie.
Opting For Oversized
CW/Getty Images
Whether it's a T-shirt or a button-down, this just proves that going big adds an unexpected and cool element to an otherwise simple look.
Layering With a Sweater Vest
CW/Getty Images
Jenny went full preppy by styling hers with long, striped socks, while the modern version helps to break up a colorblocked outfit.
Wearing Plaid With Neck-Ties
CW/Getty Images
The pussybow is back, so it only makes sense that neck-ties would be next — and, honestly, we're thrilled. This accessory is an easy way add a little something extra to your basics.
Adding a Pair of Socks
CW/Getty Images
We've said it before and we'll say it again: longer socks are happening, and they look cute with everything from sneakers to heels.
Going Glam in a Black Gown
CW/Getty Images
We anticipate a ton of drama going down at these dances and balls, as well as plenty of strapless, ruffled gowns with sweetheart necklines.
Stepping Out in Overalls
CW/Getty Images
Overalls hadn't quite taken off back in Jenny's day, but she still tried — and nailed! — this one-and-done trend with a romper.
Embracing Tweed
CW/Getty Images
These two convinced us that this jacket doesn't have to be stuffy. They wore it like any other jacket, layered over modern items such as mini dresses and cardigans, and throwing on a few statement necklaces.
Working Bold Boots Into an Outfit
CW/Getty Images
Jenny's rockstar vibe is still going strong with the help of oversized blazers and long boots.