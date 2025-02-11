Outfielder Ramón Laureano's contract with Orioles includes a $6.5 million team option for 2026

BALTIMORE (AP) — Outfielder Ramón Laureano's one-year contract with the Baltimore Orioles includes a $6.5 million team option for 2026.

Laureano's deal, announced Feb. 4, guarantees $4 million. He gets a hotel suite on road trips.

He would earn $100,000 for winning the MVP award, $75,000 for finishing second in the voting and $50,000 for third. Laureano would get $100,000 for World Series MVP and $50,000 each for making the All-Star team, winning a Gold Glove or Silver Slugger and League Championship Series MVP.

Laureano hit .259 with 11 homers and 33 RBIs last year for Cleveland and Atlanta, which signed him on May 29, four days after he was released by the Guardians. He had a $5.15 million salary last season.

Laureano has a .247 average with 82 homers and 252 RBIs in seven seasons with Oakland (2018-23), Cleveland (2023-24) and Atlanta.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

The Associated Press