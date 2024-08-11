Can outfielder Kyle Stowers become an everyday player for the Marlins in 2025 and beyond?

Outfielder Kyle Stowers has never been an everyday player in the major leagues. After being drafted by the Orioles in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Stanford, the 26-year old made his MLB debut in 2022. But he has appeared in just 76 games over the past two seasons, as he was stuck behind left fielders Colton Cowser and Heston Kjerstad in Baltimore.

But when the Marlins dealt starting pitcher Trevor Rogers to the Orioles in exchange for Stowers and infielder Connor Norby on July 30th, the doors opened back up for the 6-3 lefty to be a regular position player in the MLB.

“It’s what I came up doing in the minor leagues,” Stowers said. “Obviously haven’t gotten the chance to do it in the big leagues, [but] very excited about the opportunity and ready to get rolling.”

In his 36 at-bats with the Orioles this season, Stowers hit .306 and had a .500 slugging percentage. But he has struggled since joining Miami, going 2 for 32 with 16 strikeouts. He went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts in Sunday’s 9-8 loss to the Padres in 10 innings.

Based on the eye test and statistics, it appears Stowers is pressing too much in his appearances at the plate. He has only drawn two walks in his 32 plate appearances and has the 12th highest swing percentage in the MLB for hitters who’ve taken at least 50 at-bats.

Despite the hitting struggles, Stowers is optimistic about his and the team’s future, likening it to his time in Baltimore.

“The Orioles were a young team when I came up, but I think it’s even younger here,” Stowers said. “With this team, a bunch of guys here were on the playoff roster last season and know winning. There’s definitely some similarities from the standpoint that [both] organizations are hungry to win.”

While Stowers has experience playing on young teams, Marlins manager Skip Schumaker noted that the lack of veterans in the clubhouse makes it challenging to bring new players into the fold.

“We have a lot of new faces, and I’m still meeting guys for the first time,” Schumaker said on Wednesday. “There’s not really a veteran position player in the clubhouse. Jesus Sanchez, I think, has the most time as a position player that’s not on the IL. Usually, when you have these young guys that have come up or are traded over, there’s usually a veteran guy to take you under his wing and show you the way.”

Before joining the team, Stowers already had familiarity with Marlins reliever Declan Cronin, who played on the same Cape Cod Baseball League team in 2018, along with Calvin Faucher. But now he’s getting closer to more members of the organization.

“The clubhouse has been great,” Stowers said. “Everyone has been super friendly. I’m getting closer with guys [and] getting closer with the coaching staff and building good connections.”

The left fielder may also be more at home than he realizes. Born close to San Diego, Stowers played baseball at Stanford from 2017-2019. With the Cardinal joining the ACC and the conference’s footprint in Miami, the newly-acquired Marlin said he’ll likely attend some Stanford games out on the east coast.

“I didn’t even think about that,” Stowers said. “The conference realignment thing is so weird, but I’m sure I will if I’m out there and it works out.”

Stowers still has a close relationship with Stanford head coach David Esquer, who also attended his wedding in 2023.

“I try to stay in touch with him every now and then,” Stowers said. “I just have a really great, profound respect for him. I attribute a lot of my success in college to him. He was someone who believed in me and pushed me. A lot of his sayings or ism still ring true for me today.”

His new coach, Skip Schumaker, has not had the time to diagnose the strengths and weaknesses of his game with a fine-toothed comb. But Stowers has made a good first impression on the Marlins skipper.

“As far as personality wise, he is a great kid, no issues at all,” Schumaker said. “We knew that coming in he was really likable and worked hard. Now it’s just about helping him become a big leaguer.”

Stowers has played solid defense so far this season, recording a +1 outs above average and +2 DRS (Defensive Runs Saved) in limited time. But reducing his strikeouts and making more consistent contact will be crucial to his development, as he aims to be an everyday player in 2025 and beyond.