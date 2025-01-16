Outfielder Jesse Winker reportedly staying with the Mets on one-year deal

Winker, who joined the Mets midseason after being traded by the Nationals, will stay in New York on a deal reportedly worth up to $9 million

Jesse Winker found his groove for the Mets during the postseason, but the team eventually lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

New York Mets outfielder Jesse Winker is reportedly staying with the team, per multiple reports.

The 31-year-old left fielder will stay in New York on a one-year deal, pending a physical. The deal is reportedly around $7-8 million, plus potential bonuses that could give Winker up to $9 million.

Last year, Winker joined the Mets midseason after being traded by the Washington Nationals in July. He finished the season with a .253 average, picking up 14 home runs and 14 stolen bases, but he really found his groove in the postseason. Winker hit a .318 average with a 1.168 OPS during the Mets' playoff run, getting 7 runs, one home run and four RBIs in 10 games. The Mets ultimately lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers, then eventual champions, in the NLCS.

The Mets have had a busy offseason already, signing superstar outfielder Juan Soto to a record-breaking contract last month that will keep him in Queens long-term. But the team's other major task was re-signing first baseman Pete Alonso, a four-time All-Star who is one of the top free agents this offseason.

With Alonso still receiving significant interest from other teams, re-signing Winker might be a signal that the Mets are not expecting Alonso to return. If that's the case, it makes sense that New York will turn to other options to fill out its lineup.