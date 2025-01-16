Advertisement

Outfielder Jesse Winker reportedly staying with the Mets on one-year deal

Winker, who joined the Mets midseason after being traded by the Nationals, will stay in New York on a deal reportedly worth up to $9 million

kari anderson
Contributing writer
·1 min read
Jesse Winker found his groove for the Mets during the postseason, but the team eventually lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

New York Mets outfielder Jesse Winker is reportedly staying with the team, per multiple reports.

The 31-year-old left fielder will stay in New York on a one-year deal, pending a physical. The deal is reportedly around $7-8 million, plus potential bonuses that could give Winker up to $9 million.

Last year, Winker joined the Mets midseason after being traded by the Washington Nationals in July. He finished the season with a .253 average, picking up 14 home runs and 14 stolen bases, but he really found his groove in the postseason. Winker hit a .318 average with a 1.168 OPS during the Mets' playoff run, getting 7 runs, one home run and four RBIs in 10 games. The Mets ultimately lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers, then eventual champions, in the NLCS.

The Mets have had a busy offseason already, signing superstar outfielder Juan Soto to a record-breaking contract last month that will keep him in Queens long-term. But the team's other major task was re-signing first baseman Pete Alonso, a four-time All-Star who is one of the top free agents this offseason.

With Alonso still receiving significant interest from other teams, re-signing Winker might be a signal that the Mets are not expecting Alonso to return. If that's the case, it makes sense that New York will turn to other options to fill out its lineup.