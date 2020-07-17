Outerknown’s Eco-Summer Styles Are On Super Sale

There’s a lot to love about Outerknown, the eco-conscious clothing label founded by surfers Kelly Slater and John Moore. The duo describes their company’s sustainable mission as relentless (Slater and Moore spent over two years vetting factories and suppliers before launching). As the first brand to use the recycled-nylon fabric ECONYL in clothing, Outerknown has pledged a commitment to be fully circular by 2030. And with a covetable lineup of easy-wearing and terrain-hued pieces, it's exactly the kind of low-key-but-stylish brand we’d like to live in all summer long. Did we mention that, um, Kourtney Kardashian is a fan?



Because of its sky-high manufacturing standards and premium quality materials (organic cotton, hemp, and alpaca, to name a few), Outerknown’s goods are more of an investment than your average H&M new arrival — because of this, it only goes into markdown mode a few times a year. So you better believe when we get wind of a sale, we’re first in line not only to shop but also to spread the good news. The current summer promotion of up to 70% off is set to end on Sunday, meaning you best hurry up and browse our top sale picks before they’re gone for good.



(And, yes, Kourtney’s shirt is on sale — in different colorways — just saying.)



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.





Outerknown Depot Jumpsuit, $, available at Outerknown





Outerknown Trippy Tank, $, available at Outerknown

Outerknown Canyon Dress, $, available at Outerknown





Outerknown Gemini Shirt, $, available at Outerknown





Outerknown Wander Romper, $, available at Outerknown





Outerknown Folk Top, $, available at Outerknown





Outerknown Len Rib Henley, $, available at Outerknown





Outerknown Honeycomb Quilted Jacket, $, available at Outerknown





Outerknown Miro Dress, $, available at Outerknown





Outerknown Blanket Shirt, $, available at Outerknown





Outerknown Rhiannon Wrap Dress, $, available at Outerknown





Outerknown Meander Beach Pants, $, available at Outerknown

