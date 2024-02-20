“Outer Banks” star Charles Esten shares sweet story of his first TV role

The actor reveals his appearance on a game show ended with him winning cash and prizes, including the engagement ring his wife still wears today.

Charles Esten is getting nostalgic about the TV role that started his whole career.

On Monday, the Outer Banks star shared a sweet story about his appearance on game show Sale of the Century and how it led to him winning his future wife's engagement ring.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

"I’d been in L.A. for 3 months and I was already out of money when I found an ad looking for contestants for SALE OF THE CENTURY," Esten wrote on Twitter. "Long story short: I got on, and 5 days later walked away with $34K in cash and prizes that included the engagement ring that my wife wears on her finger today. None of that happens without this lucky speed round!"

Watch the video of him winning the speed round below:

I’d been in L.A. for 3 months and I was already out of money when I found an ad looking for contestants for SALE OF THE CENTURY. Long story short: I got on, and 5 days later walked away with $34K in cash and prizes that included the engagement ring that my wife wears on her… pic.twitter.com/xkUXP9Kdds — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) February 19, 2024

Esten has been working as an actor since the late '80s, logging TV appearances on Cheers, Star Trek: The Next Generation, The Office, ER, and many more projects. But he's best known for his roles on Nashville and Netflix's Outer Banks, which is currently filming its fourth season.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.



Related content:

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.