Outer Banks ' Madelyn Cline Wishes Chase Stokes the 'Happiest' Birthday in Loving Message

Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes

Charley Gallay/Getty Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes

Madelyn Cline is celebrating Chase Stokes on his 29th birthday.

The Outer Banks actress, 23, fêted her costar and boyfriend on Thursday by sharing a series of photos of the birthday boy on Instagram Stories, writing in a sweet message when all her posts were strung together: "Happiest birthday to you, nerd."

Cline also posted a video of Stokes jumping on what appeared to be a large pillow, prompting a response from the actor.

"Thank you for exposing my bedtime routine," he joked on his Instagram Story.

Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline Wishes Chase Stokes the 'Happiest' Birthday in Loving Tribute

Madelyn Cline/Instagram

RELATED: Outer Banks' Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Took the 'Time to Fall for Each Other' After Filming

Marking his special day, Stokes went on to thank fans and followers for all their well wishes alongside a picture slideshow shared on his account. Some of the shots in his post included a photo from the set of his Netflix series, as well as a candid snap of Cline with the couple's dog, Milo.

"Another trip around the sun," wrote Stokes. "Very thankful for everybody who has sent me messages, tagged me in things, and showed so much love. Thank you. yes, I know. I'm old. Get over it. ❤️."

Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline Wishes Chase Stokes the 'Happiest' Birthday in Loving Tribute

Chase Stokes/Instagram

RELATED: Outer Banks Couple Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Get Steamy in Kygo's New Music Video

Stokes and Cline met on the set of Outer Banks, in which the play popular couple John B and Sarah Cameron. The pair confirmed their real-life romance in June 2020 when Stokes posted photographs from their beach date with the caption: "cats outta the bag."

Stokes told PEOPLE in March that working with Cline on the show's second season while dating made the experience that much more special.

"It's been a lot of fun to drive together to work, come home and throw ideas off of each other about different scenes, collaborating, watching her get excited about her work and be her cheerleader," Stokes said.

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Netflix's New Teen Treasure Hunt Drama Outer Banks Is Here! Meet Hunky Star Chase Stokes

"The beautiful thing for us is that our relationship was established as friends and coworkers prior to what we have now. The biggest difference now is I get to be even more proud of her as my partner when I watch her work," he added. "I'm in the background, kind of like a stage mom, watching her absolutely crush it and going, 'That was awesome!'"

This April, Stokes and Cline celebrated their one-year anniversary with sweet tributes.

"365 w/ u ❤️," Stokes captioned a photo of Cline walking down a street ahead of him, while Cline wrote alongside a similar picture, "Thanks for helping me keep track of my belongings for a whole year (: adore u."