Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline on 'setting boundaries' while working with boyfriend Chase Stokes

As well as playing love interests Sarah Cameron and John B in Outer Banks, actors Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are also dating off-screen. But how do they differentiate between the two?

In a new interview, 23-year-old Madelyn opened up about mechanisms she and Chase, 28, put in place, admitting it's all about creating boundaries.

She told Elle, "There's definitely got to be a healthy balance and a healthy boundary. My work headspace is really important and sacred to me, and to him as well. We do our best to protect that. So whenever there's any sort of personal issue, especially between the two of us, we don't bring it to work. Because it's distracting."

That makes sense; you can't bring a tiff about a wet towel on the bed to the Outer Banks set, right?

"I think we've navigated it really well," she continued. "In the first season, we all started out as friends, and we established this from a working relationship. And then in season 2, we came back to it as a couple.

"Prior to stepping foot on set the first day, we said, 'Hey, let's talk about this and establish boundaries before we go back, because there are so many people that it can affect.' And I hate that. I wouldn't want that at all."

Their characters, Sarah Cameron and John B, are two people from opposite ends of the social hierarchy of Outer Banks, who start dating. And after meeting on the set of the first series, Madelyn and Chase started dating, too, confirming they were a couple in June 2020.

