Outer Banks Couple Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Get Steamy in Kygo’s New Music Video

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are putting their love on display.

The Outer Banks stars, who have been dating for several months, star together in Kygo's new music for his remix of Donna Summer's "Hot Stuff" — and the title doesn't lie.

In the video, the couple meets up in an open field before riding off on a bike together. As they stroll through town making fun stops along the way, the two can't keep their hands off each other. In one scene, they are seen dancing together before finally embracing in a passionate kiss.

Stokes, 27, and Cline, 22, — who play couple John B and Sarah Cameron on the Netflix series — confirmed their real-life relationship in June. The actor shared photos from the a beach date on Instagram, along with the caption: "cats outta the bag."

Cline commented on her boyfriend's post, "Topper punching the air rn" and "I've fallen and I cant get up." (On Outer Banks, Sarah ditched preppy boyfriend Topper for laidback treasure-hunter John B.)

While Stokes said he and Cline were "really good friends" while filming the teen drama, they didn't take their relationship to the next level until production on Outer Banks wrapped.

RELATED: Outer Banks' Chase Stokes Confirms He's Dating Costar Madelyn Cline

"To take the time to fall for each other after the show had wrapped was really cool," he said during an interview Today. "It was cute and fun and it's super cool to be a part of something with your partner and watch the success of it altogether."

Stokes also previously told PEOPLE he self-quarantined with Cline and costars Drew Starkey and Rudy Pankow during the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're all staying together, quarantining together," Stokes said. "We made a huge fort in the living room, so there’s this true honesty to the friendship you see onscreen, that is equally present offscreen as well."