Outdoor weddings to be legalised permanently after Covid rule changes

(Adele De Bruyn / Unsplash)

Outdoor civil weddings at licenced venues in England and Wales will be legalised permanently after Covid rule changes proved successsful.

Temporary measures introduced during the pandemic will continue indefinitely, the government said on Tuesday.

The decision came after receiving “overwhelming support” from the public, faith groups and the wedding industry.

Some 96 per cent of people backed the permanent legislation, according to a government consultation on the issue.

This means that marrying couples will continue to have a greater choice in how they celebrate their big day.

Reforms to religious ceremonies will be made “in due course”, said the government, after the consultation found 93 per cent supported it being extended.

Prior to last summer, civil ceremonies at a licensed wedding venue had to take place indoors or within a permanent outdoor structure, such as a bandstand.

But now couples can have their whole ceremony outside in a venue’s grounds.

It is also hoped the move will boost the recovery of the wedding sector, which was hard-hit during the pandemic with many ceremonies postponed as a result of restrictions on gatherings.

Justice Minister Tom Pursglove MP said: “A wedding is one of the most important days in a person’s life and it is right that couples should have greater choice in how they celebrate their special occasion.

“These reforms will allow couples to hold more personalised ceremonies and provide a welcome boost for the wedding sector.”

The Government will also consider the recommendations from a Law Commission review into marriage laws, which is due to be published in July.

The report is looking at how to modernise marriage law, including widening the locations where people can get married and whether more types of weddings should be legalised.

One wedding supplier said the move was “wonderful news”.

Lisa Forde, of Tree of Hearts, said: “The pandemic has created a plethora of challenges for the events and wedding industries over the past two years but this is a change we are glad to hear is here to stay.

“It gives engaged couples so much more choice when planning their big day”.

Meanwhile, the wedding planning app Bridesbook found 93 per cent of couples it surveyed wanted the option of outdoor weddings.

A spokesperson said: “The legisalisation of outdoor weddings in England and Wales is brilliant news for £10bn British wedding industry.

“Most couples who dreamed of an outdoor ceremony would need to travel abroad until now.”

“2022 is the biggest year of weddings in history due to the pandemic backlog. Expect many happy 2022 couples dancing down the aisle this summer, both indoor and outdoors.”