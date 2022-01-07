Save 70 percent on activewear: This sale at Outdoor Voices is bonkers!

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

With prices starting at $17, this sale isn't kidding around. (Photo: Outdoor Voices)

You spent December finding the perfect gifts for loved ones; now it's time to put yourself first — by taking advantage of January sales that help kick your New Year's resolutions into gear. One of our favorite brands, Outdoor Voices, is begging to be your first stop for discounts on winter workout (and springtime sprint) essentials.

Right now, in its "OV Extra Sale" section, the retailer is offering a slew of fabulous fitness-wear at radical markdowns — from leggings to bike shorts to cozy oversized pullovers. Below find some of our favorite picks, most of which are 70 percent off! Browse the entire sale here, and when you see something you love, be sure to add-to-cart ASAP. With prices like these — and fitness resolutions on everyone's mind — merch is sure to fly off the shelves.

Save 70 percent: Pickup Oversized Hoodie

Roomy, with pockets and no waistband, just like we like it. (Photo: Outdoor Voices)

Made of soft terry, this sweatshirt has matching joggers (also $26!) to bring the look together. At 70 percent off, it's a real steal.

Promising review: "Perfection! Love the oversized fit. Warm and easy to take off and put back on all day over anything. Nice, deep pockets to carry stuff on my walks. Fabric is high quality and colorfastness is good after first wash. Good buy."

$26 $88 at Outdoor Voices

Save 70 percent: Warmup Legging

Compression fabric and sophisticated color-blocking make these look as good as they feel. Save $55! Photo: Outdoor Voices)

With a three-quarter length and a high stay-put waistband, these leggings are great for anything from a long walk to yoga to a sweaty session on the treadmill.

Promising review: "Honestly 10/10. It’s just compressive enough without being restrictive. I use them for yoga and running and they also looks cute enough to run errands in. The 3/4 length sits a couple of inches above my ankle as well. These are my favorite leggings that I own at the moment and will be buying more colors in the future."

$23 $78 at Outdoor Voices

Save 40 percent: Warmup 5" Short

Who wears short shorts? We wear short shorts. (Photo: Outdoor Voices)

These tights work for any exercise class and even while stretching at home. The sturdy but super-light material slightly is like a second skin.

Promising review: "GET THESE. I love them so much. I used them both for running and for weight lifting and just regular everyday use. And they stay put so well! The length is perfect, not too long and not too short. 10/10 - I’m just trying to decide which color to get next. This is a staple though. My favorite pair of bike shorts. Buy em already!"

$29 $48 at Outdoor Voices

Save 70 percent off: Move Free 6" Short

Thanks to TechSweat, these stay put while you work out. (Photo: Outdoor Voices)

These shorts have a small waistband pocket for your key. For $17, you might as well grab two pairs!

Promising review: "Best bike shorts I’ve put on my body! They are so comfortable and supportive and the material is such good quality. I absolutely love these for running. They are the perfect length and they do not move at all during my runs, which is amazing."

$17 $58 at Outdoor Voices

Save 70 percent: Zoom 8" Short

Longer length: Just right for cardio-heavy classes. (Photo: Outdoor Voices)

Thanks to sweat-wicking and fast-drying SuperForm fabric, gone are your worries of showing more than you'd like while squatting or lunging. And the side pocket? A game-changer.

Promising review: "One of my favorite shorts for running! Fit is great, length is perfect, they have pockets for phone. Nice bright colors and very durable material! They are not tight in legs and waist."

$20 $68 at Outdoor Voices

Save 70 percent: Flow 7" Short

We just found your new favorite pair of yoga, barre and pilates shorts — on sale in six colors! (Photo: Outdoor Voices)

FreeForm fabric provides excellent range of motion, making it easy to nail all your poses.

Promising review: "The most flattering fit — the fabric is soft and comfortable, the waistband is slimming and flattering. The length? Perfection. I look like Princess Diana leaving the gym, just give me a Harvard sweatshirt. I’m obsessed with the flow series and the 7” shorts are my favorite."

$17 $58 at Outdoor Voices

Save 35 percent: Pickup Hoodie

The color imparts a rosy glow, whether or not you worked out. (Photo: Outdoor Voices)

With a soft cotton terry interior, this is sure to become your new go-to sweatshirt. The kangaroo pocket is classic, but the silhouette is a bit more tailored and feminine than is the case for most pullover sweatshirts. Lush and cozy.

$54 $88 at Outdoor Voices

