We Found Outdoor Toys For Small Yards For Toddlers And Older Kids

There are plenty of outdoor toys for toddlers and older kids that are perfect for spaces as small as a balcony, patio or cramped front garden. (Photo: Igor Emmerich via Getty Images)

After wearing the hats of caregiver, teacher and playmate for the last few months, many parents are also now settling into their next role as summer camp counselor.

Many summer programs remain closed due to COVID-19, which means families are skipping sleep-away camps, pool memberships, vacations and other activities that usually keep the kids entertained in the summer. If you have a bigger backyard, you might consider getting an inflatable pool or connecting your hose to a cheap sprinkler accessory so toddlers can splash around.

But it’s going to take more than that to fill a child’s day while school is out of session, especially if you have a small outdoor space or backyard — or no yard at all.

There are plenty of outdoor toys for toddlers and older kids that are perfect for spaces as small as a balcony, patio or cramped front garden. Most are portable enough to bring to the park, too.

We found everything from tossing games to building blocks on Amazon for under $50. The best toy we’ve spotted was this Volleyball Spike Game Set with a carrying bag — which kids can play with alone or in a group — for just $28 on Amazon.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best outdoor toys for small backyards that don’t take up too much space.

Take a look:

Froggy Kickball

Find this Froggy Kickball that's perfect for both toddlers and big kids for $10 from Melissa and Doug.

A super-sized block game

Find this Juegoal 54 Pieces Giant Tumble Tower that's perfect for playing on a deck or sidewalk for $50 on Amazon.

A classic outdoor game

This giant bubble wand

Giddy Buggy Chair

This Giddy Buggy Chair looks just like Mom or Dad's outdoor chair, only pint-sized. Get it for $27 from Melissa and Doug.

Giddy Buggy Tote Set

This Giddy Buggy Tote Set is a fun way to get the little ones outdoors. They can help you repot an indoor plant, pick weeds and just explore the nature in your local park. Get it for $15 from Melissa and Doug.

A way to practice their putt

Activity Cones - Set of 8

This set of eight Activity Cones is a fun way to create an impromptu obstacle course in the park, backyard or even around the house. Get them for $15 from Melissa and Doug.

A set for mini tennis, racketball and more

A bean bag toss game

Find this RaboSky Bean Bag Toss Game Toy for toddler that packs up to go for $30 on Amazon.

This bouncing ball game

Find this Volleyball Spike Game Set with a carrying bag for $28 on Amazon.

A swing you can set up anywhere

Find this adjustable Jungle Gym Kingdom Tree Swing that easily attaches to tree limbs for $43 on Amazon.

Happy Giddy Bowling Set

This Happy Giddy Bowling Set is fun for big kids and toddlers alike. Set up in the backyard, on the sidewalk or even indoors. Get it for $20 from Melissa and Doug.

A fun spin on frisbee

Find this Kan Jam Portable Disc Slam Outdoor Game that you can easily bring from your yard to the park for $40 on Amazon.

These rocket launchers

Find this lightweight foam Toy Rocket Launcher for $20 on Amazon.

