We Found Outdoor Toys For Small Yards For Toddlers And Older Kids
After wearing the hats of caregiver, teacher and playmate for the last few months, many parents are also now settling into their next role as summer camp counselor.
Many summer programs remain closed due to COVID-19, which means families are skipping sleep-away camps, pool memberships, vacations and other activities that usually keep the kids entertained in the summer. If you have a bigger backyard, you might consider getting an inflatable pool or connecting your hose to a cheap sprinkler accessory so toddlers can splash around.
But it’s going to take more than that to fill a child’s day while school is out of session, especially if you have a small outdoor space or backyard — or no yard at all.
There are plenty of outdoor toys for toddlers and older kids that are perfect for spaces as small as a balcony, patio or cramped front garden. Most are portable enough to bring to the park, too.
We found everything from tossing games to building blocks on Amazon for under $50. The best toy we’ve spotted was this Volleyball Spike Game Set with a carrying bag — which kids can play with alone or in a group — for just $28 on Amazon.
Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best outdoor toys for small backyards that don’t take up too much space.
Take a look:
Froggy Kickball
A super-sized block game
A classic outdoor game
This giant bubble wand
Giddy Buggy Chair
Giddy Buggy Tote Set
A way to practice their putt
Activity Cones - Set of 8
A set for mini tennis, racketball and more
A bean bag toss game
This bouncing ball game
A swing you can set up anywhere
Happy Giddy Bowling Set
A fun spin on frisbee
These rocket launchers
