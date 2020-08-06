Outdoor theatre production with 3D sound to launch in London

A new immersive outdoor theatrical production that allows a small, socially distanced audience to experience 3D sound design on their own headphones will launch in London.

C-o-n-t-a-c-t first premiered in France and will now have its UK launch at locations including Tower Bridge, Greenwich and Clapham Common.

Tower Bridge is one of the locations (Jonathan Brady/PA) More

The show tells the story of a moving and unexpected encounter and explores the themes of mental health and anxiety through the eyes of Sarah as she is approached by someone she believes to be a stranger.

She discovers that he can hear her thoughts as the show ventures into her mind for a sensory and immersive experience.

Audiences, who will be asked to wear masks, will be made up of no more than 15 people per show, who will purchase their tickets online and will then receive a link to download the app which will provide the exact location.

Audiences will download the audio from the app, which synchronises the spectators and actors, allowing the show to play with theatrical concepts and a new form of dramaturgy.

Co-writers Samuel Sene and Gabrielle Jourdain said: “We were driven by the need to reconnect with our profession and with the audience.

“We wanted to offer an artistic encounter even in the current health context, therefore we have imagined this tailored theatrical experience.

“To be able to share this feeling again, the one we only feel with live performance.

“To reunite with theatre.”

Producer Katy Lipson added: “As soon as I discovered C-o-n-t-a-c-t I was immediately drawn into the creativity and themes of the piece and recognised how relevant the material was and how it was created specifically around the times we are currently living.

“As a producer, I remain committed to creating opportunities not only for audiences but for the immense talent pool we have in the UK who are currently without many opportunities to perform.

“I hope the city of London embraces the experience as much as the Parisian audiences.”

The show will run from August 31 to October 10 at different outdoor locations around London.

Tickets are on sale now.