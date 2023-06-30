Have outdoor plans in the Kansas City area? Here’s when, where thunderstorms could pop up

People should “remain weather aware” if they have any outdoor plans Friday night in the Kansas City area, the National Weather Service said.

“Showers and thunderstorm development are possible this afternoon/evening,” the weather service said on Twitter. “Other non-severe storms will pose a lightning risk to those outdoors.”

Local Radar Image

The storms are expected to start as early as 4 p.m. and continue overnight into Saturday morning. The threat of strong to severe storms will be between 4 and 9 p.m, the weather service said.

The main threat from the stronger storms will be wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph and hail up to the size of golf balls. The threat of a tornado is very low, the weather service said.

“Non-severe storms can still produce cloud-to-ground lightning for much of the evening,” the weather service said.

The showers and thunderstorms will be possible primarily north of Interstate 70, the weather service said.

Additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday.

Afternoon and evening showers will be possible primarily north of Interstate 70 in the Kansas City area Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Some of the storms could be severe. National Weather Service in Kansas City

Weather watches and warnings

