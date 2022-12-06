Outdoor LED Lighting Market by Installation, Offering, Sales Channel, Communication, Wattage, Application and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Outdoor LED Lighting Market

Global Outdoor LED Lighting Market
Global Outdoor LED Lighting Market

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outdoor LED Lighting Market by Installation (New, Retrofit), Offering, Sales Channel, Communication, Wattage (Below 50W, 50-150W, Above 150W), Application (Streets and Roads, Architecture, Sports, Tunnels) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The outdoor LED lighting market size is estimated to be USD 25.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 51.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

244

Forecast Period

2022 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$25.7 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$51.5 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

14.9%

Regions Covered

Global

New installation type to register the largest market share in the forecast period

With the ongoing developments across the globe, the increasing technological investments towards infrastructure will evidently tend to the new installations in the outdoor LED lighting market. Increased infrastructure and construction projects for various applications, like highways, stadiums, tunnels, etc., will require new installations for new projects.

Hence, the new installations segment will hold a larger market share throughout the forecast period.

The streets and roads application segment is likely to dominate the outdoor LED lighting market from 2022 to 2027

According to market estimates, the streets and roads segment is expected to account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and government efforts to reduce energy consumption by adopting LED lighting solutions. Streets and roadways are continuously illuminated; hence, there is a high requirement for energy.

Therefore, switching to LED lighting is a better choice. Streets and roadways are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to outdoor LED lighting market players.

Europe is projected to account for the second-largest market share in the outdoor LED lighting market

The outdoor LED lighting market in Europe considers Germany, France, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe for the study. These countries are expected to drive the LED lighting market growth in Europe in the future. The LED lighting market in Europe is highly fragmented, with the presence of several large and medium-sized companies offering products for various applications considered in this study.

Germany has more than 50 medium-sized companies that manufacture LED lighting products. The sustainable policies of the government in this region drive the demand for the outdoor LED lighting market. Two recent policy measures - updated Ecodesign regulations and RoHS Directive regulations governing hazardous substances in electrical equipment - will shift the EU market away from conventional mercury-containing fluorescent lighting to advanced LED lighting technology.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Market Dynamics
5.2.1. Drivers
5.2.2. Restraints
5.2.3. Opportunities
5.2.4. Challenges
5.3. Value Chain Analysis
5.4. Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers Business
5.5. Outdoor Led Lighting Market Ecosystem
5.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.7. Case Studies
5.8. Technology Analysis
5.9. Average Selling Price Analysis
5.10. Trade Analysis
5.10.1. Import Scenario
5.10.2. Export Scenario
5.11. Patent Analysis
5.12. Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023
5.13. Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.13.1. Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
5.13.2. Industry Standards Related to Outdoor Led Lighting
5.14. Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

6 Outdoor Led Lighting Solutions, by Product Offering
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Hardware
6.2.1. Lamps
6.2.2. Luminaires
6.2.3. Control Systems
6.3. Software
6.4. Services
6.4.1. Pre-Installation Services
6.4.2. Post-Installation Services

7 Outdoor Led Lighting Market, by Installation Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. New
7.3. Retrofit

8 Outdoor Led Lighting Market, by Interfacing Standard
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Nema
8.3. Zhaga

9 Outdoor Led Lighting Market, by Wattage Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Less Than 50 W
9.3. 50-150 W
9.4. More Than 150 W

10 Outdoor Led Lighting Market, by Control Mechanism
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Wired
10.3. Wireless

11 Outdoor Led Lighting Market, by Type
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Streetlights
11.3. Floodlights
11.4. Spotlights
11.5. Others

12 Outdoor Led Lighting Market, by End Use Application
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Highway and Roadway
12.3. Tunnel
12.4. Public Places
12.4.1. Commercial
12.4.2. Airport Runway
12.4.3. Parking Structures
12.4.4. Parks and Gardens
12.4.5. Stadium and Sports Complex
12.5. Historical and Architectural Places
12.6. Others

13 Outdoor Led Lighting Market, by Sales Channel
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Retail/Wholesale
13.3. Direct Sales/Contract-Based
13.4. Online/E-Commerce (Third Party)

14 Geographic Analysis
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Americas
14.2.1. North America
14.2.1.1. US
14.2.1.2. Canada
14.2.1.3. Mexico
14.2.2. South America
14.2.2.1. Brazil
14.2.2.2. Argentina
14.2.2.3. Rest of South America
14.3. Europe
14.3.1. UK
14.3.2. Germany
14.3.3. France
14.3.4. Italy
14.3.5. Rest of Europe
14.4. APAC
14.4.1. China
14.4.2. India
14.4.3. Japan
14.4.4. South Korea
14.4.5. Australia
14.4.6. Rest of APAC
14.5. Rest of the World
14.5.1. Middle East
14.5.2. Africa

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Key Players Strategies/Right to Win
15.3. Market Share Analysis
15.4. Historical (5 Years) Company Revenue Analysis
15.5. Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021
15.5.1. Stars
15.5.2. Emerging Leaders
15.5.3. Pervasive
15.5.4. Participants
15.6. Start-Up/Sme Evaluation Quadrant, 2021
15.6.1. Progressive
15.6.2. Responsive
15.6.3. Dynamic
15.6.4. Starting Blocks
15.7. Company Footprints
15.8. Competitive Benchmarking
15.9. Competitive Situation and Trend
15.9.1. Product Launches
15.9.2. Deals

16 Company Profiles
16.1. Key Players
(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, and Analyst's View)
16.1.1. Signify N.V.
16.1.2. Acuity Brands
16.1.3. Cree Lighting (Ideal Industries, Inc.)
16.1.4. Dialight plc
16.1.5. Panasonic Life Solutions (Panasonic Corporation)
16.1.6. GE Current (A Daintree Company)
16.1.7. Eaton Corporation
16.1.8. Fagerhults Belysning Ab
16.1.9. Schreder
16.1.10. Zumbotel Group Ag
16.2. Other Players
16.2.1. Hengdian Group Tospo Lighting Co. Ltd
16.2.2. Samsung
16.2.3. Osram Licht Ag
16.2.4. Sharp Corporation
16.2.5. Syskaa Led
16.2.6. Digital Lumens Inc.
16.2.7. Neptun Light, Inc.
16.2.8. Gogreener Led Lighting, LLC.
16.2.9. Envision Led Lighting
16.2.10. Seoul Semiconductor
16.2.11. Forest Lighting
16.2.12. Lighting Science Group
16.2.13. Opple Lighting Co. Ltd.
16.2.14. Nvc Internationals Holdings Limited
16.2.15. Tanko Lighting Inc.
16.2.16. Evluma
16.2.17. Nvc International Holdings Limited
16.2.18. Honyar
16.2.19. Lg Electronics
16.2.20. Wipro Lighting

17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/416036

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Canadian defender Alistair Johnston moves to Celtic after standout World Cup

    Defender Alistair Johnston, one of Canada's standout players at the 2022 World Cup, is headed to Scotland's Glasgow Celtic. CF Montreal confirmed the transfer Saturday, saying it will take effect Jan. 1 — the start of the January transfer window. Celtic said Johnston has signed a five-year contract and will meet up with the team next weekend when it returns from training camp in Portugal. While Celtic and Montreal did not detail the transfer price, Glasgow's Daily Record reported the deal is wor

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Flames' Markstrom offers blunt assessment of his play: 'I suck at hockey right now'

    The Flames goalie hit another low in Thursday's loss to the Canadiens.

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • It's a bad year to be an NHL goaltender

    In this week's 10 insights and observations, we look at the goaltending dip, breakout seasons and an extremely early playoff picture.

  • Jordan Martinook has hat trick, Hurricanes beat Blues 6-4

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Martinook had a hat trick to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Thursday night. After a turnover, Martinook scored the winning goal with 4:35 left, beating goalie Jordan Binnington on a wrist shot. Martinook also scored in the second period and completed the hat trick with nine seconds left for his second career hat trick. “I’m not the guy who’s supposed to get them but I’ll take it,” said Martinook, who also had a hat trick came in 2018. “I gues

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t

  • Teen pitching star's historic 1st-pitch ball enshrined at Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame

    When 16-year-old Jaida Lee of St. John's played in the male baseball competition at the Canada Summer Games in August, she knew she was making history. What she didn't expect was the ball she used for her first pitch would eventually make it into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame. "I didn't really think they were being serious," said Lee, standing beside the display case at the Hall of Fame in St. Mary's, Ont. "I definitely didn't expect it." Lee made baseball history at the Canada Summer Games

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies past 76ers, 117-109

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 28 points and eight rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 points and four blocks — one in the closing minute — and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-109 on Friday night. Dillon Brooks finished with 17 points to help Memphis win for third time in four games. Joel Embiid had 35 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Philadelpia. Tobias Harris added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Shake Milton had 17 points and six assists. The Grizzlies led