Outdoor Kitchen Appliances Market Sales to Hit $ 11 Mn by 2030, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.

Key players in the outdoor kitchen appliances market include Weber-Stephen Products LLC, The Middleby Corporation, Traeger Pellet Grills, LLC and Char-Broil LLC, Napoleon amongst others

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The sales of outdoor kitchen appliances will reach USD 11 million units by 2030, according to latest research study by Global Market Insights Inc . The industry is expected to grow with the rising sales of products such as outdoor refrigerators, sinks, faucets, grills, and range hoods. Moreover, technological breakthroughs and rising R&D spending by manufacturers could be some of the major factors driving the adoption of smart kitchen equipment.

The average disposable income of the global population is growing at a steady rate, allowing them to increase spending on smart kitchen appliances. More customers are carrying out home renovation activities to improve the aesthetics, thereby fueling the installation of outdoor equipment. Outdoor kitchen activities during leisure times, such as barbeque parties, are increasing across regions such as North America and Asia Pacific. Also, the expanding chain of restaurants that specialize in BBQ will further amplify the outdoor cooking equipment market demand.

Request sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5295

The study estimates that offline sales channels dominated around 80% share of the global outdoor kitchen appliances market during 2021. The extensive access to brick & mortar outlets for home appliances and equipment has sustained the industry trends. However, the demand for convenient online platforms has picked up pace across both developed and emerging economies, which could gradually transform the sector dynamics.

Global outdoor kitchen appliances industry share from the range hood segment crossed USD 400 million in 2021, according to the new report. The demand for outdoor kitchen range hood is increasing due to the growing sales of outdoor grills. Consumers are investing in advanced hoods to maintain cleanliness and ventilation in kitchens, which in turn, will ensure customer safety. Leading European companies, such as Elica, Faber, Falmec, and Broan-NuTone are capitalizing on this trend to develop new and innovative hoods and increase their competitive edge.

Story continues

The study by Global Market Insights Inc. projects Europe outdoor kitchen appliances market size to register more than 9% CAGR during 2022-2030. The growing popularity of modular and advanced kitchen designs among residences in the region is creating the need for technologically advanced outdoor kitchen appliances. With the changing consumer preferences, regional outdoor kitchen appliance manufacturers are offering a variety of products at suitable price range, to satisfy the unique requirements of every customer.

Reputed organizations in global outdoor kitchen appliances market include Weber-Stephen Products LLC, The Middleby Corporation, Napoleon, The Coleman Company Inc, NexGrill Industries, Inc., Weber-Stephen Products LLC, Traeger Pellet Grills, LLC and Char-Broil LLC, and The Middleby Corporation LLC. These companies are focusing on combining multiple advanced features in their products to improve the equipment functioning and productivity.

For instance, in April 2022, Napoleon launched its first full-size electric grill that is equipped with IoT capability in the connected grill series, “New Rogue EQ”. The model is specifically designed for outdoor purposes, features IoT technology, and comes with two electrically powered burners. The development represents future opportunities for the market, as consumers become aware about the availability and benefits of modern outdoor kitchen appliances.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5295

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Outdoor kitchen appliances industry 3600 synopsis, 2018 - 2030

2.2 Business trends

2.3 Regional trends

2.4 Sales channel trends

2.5 Type trends

Chapter 3 Outdoor Kitchen Appliances Industry Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

3.3 Impacts of Russia-Ukraine war on the global outdoor kitchen appliances market

3.4 Outdoor kitchen appliances industry ecosystem analysis

3.5 Investment landscape

3.6 Technology landscape

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.8 Impact Forces

3.8.1 Growth Drivers

3.8.1.1 Implementation of stringent government food safety & hygiene regulations in North America & Europe

3.8.1.2 Technological advancements in kitchen appliances will drive Asia Pacific market growth

3.8.1.3 Growing participation in outdoor recreational activities in North America

3.8.1.4 Proliferation of the MEA kitchen appliances industry

3.8.1.5 High demand for home appliances through e-commerce and online sales channels

3.8.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.8.2.1 High initial and repair cost of outdoor kitchen appliances

3.9 Price trend analysis

3.10 Growth potential analysis

3.11 Porter's analysis

3.12 PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/outdoor-kitchen-appliances-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com



