Outdoor Furniture Market will achieve USD 28.05 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·8 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Outdoor Furniture Market Size By Material (Wood, Plastic and Metal), By Type (Dining Sets, Chairs, Tables and Others), By Distribution Channel (Non-Residential and Residential), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the outdoor furniture market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the outdoor furniture market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/outdoor-furniture-market/513/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as material, type, distribution channel, and regions. The key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the paragraphs below.
The significant players operating in the global outdoor furniture market are Ashley Furniture Industries, Barbeques Galore, Herman Miller, Inc., Agio International Company, Kimball International, Aura Global Furniture, Keter Group, Alfresco Home LLC, Outdoor India, Homecrest, La-Z-Boy Incorporated, Hartman UK, Brown Jordan Company, Plaisir du Jardin among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide outdoor furniture market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.
Outdoor furniture is specifically designed for outdoor use, making them weather-resistant by using materials like aluminum that is rustproof and corrosion-resistant. Materials used to create this furniture vary by region and price. Furniture for outdoor use is constructed from weather-resistant materials to prevent the material from getting corroded. Outdoor furniture includes chairs, seating sets, tables, dining sets, loungers and daybeds. The main purpose of outdoor furniture is to provide a comfortable and suitable décor environment. Because manufacturers cater to customer demands, they are designing outdoor furniture that resists decay, termites, and acids. Because of the high level of natural oils in the wood, unwanted insects and moisture are not able to damage the timber's integrity. Manufacturers use teak wood for outdoor furniture, which requires very little maintenance even if left uncovered.With rising disposable incomes, the consumer demand for outdoor furniture is on the rise. A number of homeowners are enhancing their gardens and balconies with delightful seating areas. Furthermore, the selection of furniture is heavily influenced by external climate. It is important to choose outdoor furniture that is weather-resistant, insect-resistant, tensile strong, and crack-proof. There are some factors which are hampering the growth of the market such as lack of skilled labour and high cost of outdoor furniture.
Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/513

Scope of Outdoor Furniture Market Report:

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2022-2030

Base Year             

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

Material, Type, Distribution Channel, and Regions.

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

Ashley Furniture Industries, Barbeques Galore, Herman Miller, Inc., Agio International Company, Kimball International, Aura Global Furniture, Keter Group, Alfresco Home LLC, Outdoor India, Homecrest, La-Z-Boy Incorporated, Hartman UK, Brown Jordan Company, Plaisir du Jardin among others

Segmentation Analysis

Wood is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The material segment includes wood, plastic,  and metal. The wood segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. In the forecast period, wood furniture will continue to dominate the market due to its robustness, increased comfort, and aesthetic appeal. A wooden outdoor furniture is a lightweight, strong, and natural material for making outdoor furniture, making it the ideal material for outdoor furniture manufacturing. Wood is among the most widely used raw materials for furniture manufacturing worldwide.

Tables are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The type segment includes dining sets, chairs, tables and others. The tables segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. As remote working conditions become more prevalent, the demand for tables across households increases, which will cause the tables segment to grow and hold a dominant share in the future. This table is available in compact sizes, so users can work from common areas like balconies and terraces. It is portable and spacious enough to load several items for outdoor use.

Residential is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The distribution channel segment includes non-residential and residential. The residential segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. A number of factors are influencing the residential segment, such as population growth, per capita income growth, westernization, and lifestyle changes. In addition, customer focus is shifting to creating more aesthetically pleasing and comfortable exteriors, contributing significantly to industry growth, as well. A growing number of nations are seeing increases in income levels boost product sales for residential purposes.

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the outdoor furniture market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. Increasing numbers of family dinners and gatherings at home have increased the demand for products in North America. In addition to enhancing the aesthetics of homes and entertaining guests, the rise in interest in creating and maintaining front yards and backyard gardens has further supported this trend, is boosting the market growth in the region.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's outdoor furniture market size was valued at USD 1.36 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.18 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030.
Increasing demand for residential buildings and strong growth in commercial construction are likely to drive industry revenue. Senior citizens in the country are increasingly demanding high-end outdoor furniture, which is driving the market's growth.

  • China

China’s outdoor furniture market size was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030.
As China's urbanization increases, outdoor leisure spaces and outdoor furniture are becoming increasingly popular, contributing to overall market growth.

  • India

India's outdoor furniture market size was valued at USD 1.38 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.26 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030.
The increasing number of foreign tourists drives the international outdoor furniture market. Further, government-led initiatives to promote open space and investments to modify public spaces, parks, sports arenas, and other areas may contribute to an increase in outdoor furniture demand.
Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to rapid urbanization, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

Buy Now Full Report @  https://greyviews.com/checkout/513/single_user_license

Contact Us
Rocky Shah
GreyViews
Pune India
Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047
Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Premium Cosmetics Market Size By Product (Skincare, Color Cosmetics, Fragrance, Haircare, Suncare, Baby Care, Deodorants, and Bath), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/premium-cosmetics-market/519

Parenteral Packaging Market Size By Product Type (Bags, Vials, Ampoules, Pre-Filled Syringes & Cartridges and Ready-to-Use Systems), By Packaging Type (Large Volume Parenteral and Small Volume Parenteral), By Technique (Vials, Bags & Bottles, Ampoules, Prefilled Syringes & Cartridges and Ready to Mix Syringes), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/parenteral-packaging-market/515

Packaging Robots Market Size By Type (Primary Packaging and Secondary Packaging), By Application (Filling, Case Packing, Pick & Place, Tray Packing and Others), By End-User (Logistics, Consumer Products, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/packaging-robots-market/514

Outdoor Furniture Market Size By Material (Wood, Plastic and Metal), By Type (Dining Sets, Chairs, Tables and Others), By Distribution Channel (Non-Residential and Residential), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/outdoor-furniture-market/513

Organic Baby Food Market Size By Product Type (Infant Milk Formula, Prepared Baby Food, and Dried Baby Food), By Service Provider (Supermarkets & hypermarkets and Online) Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/organic-baby-food-market/511

Liquid Packaging Market Size By Packaging Type (Flexible Liquid Packaging and Rigid Liquid Packaging), By Resin (Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polypropylene, and Polyethylene), By End-User (Industrial, Food & Beverages and Non-Food), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/liquid-packaging-market/504

Household Wipes Market Size By Product Type (Disinfectant Wipes, Mops, Floor Wipes, Furniture Wipes, Electrostatic Wipes and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Departmental Stores and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030Size By Product Type (Disinfectant Wipes, Mops, Floor Wipes, Furniture Wipes, Electrostatic Wipes and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Departmental Stores and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/household-wipes-market/498

Skin Care Products Market Size By Product (Lotions, Sprays, Creams, Powders and Others), By Gender (Female and Male), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online Retail Channels, Convenience Stores and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/skin-care-products-market/495

Welding Consumables Market Size By Consumables (Gases, Submerged Arc Wires & Fluxes, Stick Electrodes, Strip Cladding Electrodes, and Others), By Welding Type (Plasma Arc Welding, Resistance Welding, Arc Welding, Submerged Arc Welding, Energy Beam Welding, Electro Slag Welding, and Others), By End-User (Marine, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Industrial Fabrication, Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Power Generation, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/welding-consumables-market/470

Diaper Bags Market Size By Bag Type (Backpack, Tote, Messenger, and Others), By Application (Travel and Daily Use), By Distribution Channel (Online and Retail Outlets), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/diaper-bags-market/450


Latest Stories

  • Savannah Guthrie Lists Stunning NYC Family Condo for $7 Million — See Inside!

    The Today co-anchor's recently renovated full-floor loft features 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a home office

  • 'The Big Bang Theory' Star Simon Helberg Lists L.A. Home for $9 Million — See Inside!

    Helberg shared the home with his wife, Jocelyn Towne, and their two children, Wilder and Adeline

  • Builder 'saves £900 a month' living in tiny eco-home in friend's garden

    Chris Marsh creating a 140 sq ft wooden eco-home to fit in a friend's garden in Riding Mill, Northumberland.

  • Airbus and Qatar Airways settle bitter A350 jet row

    Airbus and Qatar Airways have settled a dispute over grounded A350 jets, the companies said on Wednesday, averting a potentially damaging UK court trial after a blistering 18-month feud that tore the lid off the global jet market. The "amicable and mutually agreeable settlement" ends a $2 billion row over surface damage on the long-haul jets. The spat led to the withdrawal of billions of dollars' worth of jet deals by Airbus and prompted Qatar to increase purchases from Boeing.

  • Bulgaria begins work on Serbia gas link, sees operations by year-end

    Bulgaria began construction on Wednesday of a long-delayed natural gas link with neighbouring Serbia that will allow flows of non-Russian gas to Belgrade and boost the security of supplies in southeastern Europe. After Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in the wake of the war in Ukraine, European countries have been looking for alternative suppliers and have been pursuing energy cooperation more actively. The 170-kilometre (106 mile) gas pipeline, which will run from the Bulgarian town of Novi Iskar to Nis in Serbia, is expected to be operational by the end of the year, Bulgarian Energy Minister Rossen Hristov said.

  • Dutch, Japanese curbs on chip equipment to China may not be tough enough -industry group

    A chip industry group is warning that if U.S. allies do not adopt curbs on semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China that are comparable to U.S. controls, they will not be effective. The warning came after news of an agreement by the Netherlands and Japan to curb chipmaking exports to China to align with rules the Biden Administration imposed in October. SEMI, which represents the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing supply chain, said it had a shared interest in strengthening U.S. national security and welcomed the agreement with Japan and the Netherlands.

  • Who Gained and Who Lost From India’s Federal Budget

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government delivered India’s annual budget on Wednesday that laid out a slew of measures to bolster infrastructure for creating more jobs and attract investment ahead of next year’s national election.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNational Archives Releases Records Tied to

  • LNG Prices May Have Plunged, But A Rebound Is On The Horizon

    While LNG spot prices are currently plunging, competition is set to intensify throughout the year as China’s demand rebounds

  • Stocks in play: Trillion Energy International Inc.

    Announced the preliminary gas indications from the Guluc 2 well, the third well in our multi-well program ...

  • Analysis-Gyrating European gas price forecasts leave companies in the dark

    Dramatic swings in forecasts for European gas prices this year have left companies and governments struggling to plan ahead as uncertainties for the outlook persist, ranging from the pace of China's economic recovery to the impact of war in Ukraine. "It increases the pressure to close permanently part of the capacity," Axel Eggert, the director of the European Steel Association (Eurofer), said of the uncertain outlook. Forecasts for 2023 from five analysts for the average European gas benchmark price, the front-month Dutch TTF gas price, had ranged from 64 to 125 euros/MWh in January.

  • Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

    Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So, if you've opened your electric bill...

  • Thinking about buying wool dryer balls? Take advantage of this incredible deal

    A long-lasting, eco-friendly option that softens clothes naturally? No wonder these doodads have over 47,000 perfect Amazon ratings.

  • 5 Kitchen Appliances That Just Aren’t Worth the Money

    If the kitchen is your happy place, you might be on the lookout for the next hot kitchen appliance to take your culinary magic to a new level. From Instant Pots to air fryers, blenders to juicers, if...

  • 20 Home Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value

    Just because you see something as an improvement doesn't mean a potential buyer will feel the same way.

  • Dream Ikea kitchen renos turn into yearlong nightmare for Gander family

    Dreams of a new kitchen have turned into a nightmare for a Gander, N.L., family after Swedish furniture giant Ikea stopped shipping larger orders to the province, halting Tony and Ann Marie Normans' major home renovation. In February and March of last year, the Normans ordered materials for two kitchens from the company — one for the main floor and a second one for a living space downstairs for their son — as they embarked on upgrades to the bungalow they've lived in for about 30 years. "It was

  • 3 Patio Design Ideas to Steal From This Bengaluru Home

    Transform your balcony or terrace into an oasis of serenity with these easy-to-implement tips

  • See Inside the World’s Greenest A-Frame Home

    Located in Sweden and designed by a local architecture firm, this stunning A-frame home is wholly unlike anything that’s been built before

  • Gas Price Hikes: Expect ‘Little Good News’ as Costs Increase for Fifth Week

    At the start of 2022, steadily increasing gas prices throughout the U.S. were just beginning, culminating in the highest recorded average price of $5.016 in June 2022. Drivers are hoping it's not...

  • UAE's Mubadala drops out of bidding for Brazil's BP Bunge Bioenergia -source

    UAE state investor Mubadala Capital LLC has dropped out of the process to buy Brazilian sugar and ethanol firm BP Bunge Bioenergia, a source with knowledge of the matter said. A joint venture between BP Plc and Bunge Ltd, BP may decide to buy out its partner, the source added. Mubadala dropped out after concluding talks to acquire another Brazilian ethanol company, Atvos.

  • Rivian announces plans to layoff 840 workers amid EV price wars

    Yahoo Finance automotive reporter Pras Subramanian explains Rivian's recent round of layoffs amid pressures to ramp up its EV production targets.