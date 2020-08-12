Outdoor dining may save restaurants during COVID-19. But are diners at risk from cars plowing into them?

Outdoor dining was meant to help save ailing restaurants around the country from financial disaster during the coronavirus crisis. But it's customers who could be sitting in harm's way.

As an alternative to indoor dining, many cities have allowed eateries to set up tables in parking lots, on sidewalks or in fenced-in areas directly on streets in the belief that fresh air can help defeat the coronavirus. The problem is cars showing up as uninvited guests.

A group that informally tracks incidents of vehicles crashing into buildings or crowds based on media or police reports, the Storefront Safety Council, so far has counted about 20 instances of cars or trucks barging into outdoor dining areas since restaurants reopened after COVID-19-related shutdowns. That compares to about four a year over the past eight years.

"Clearly, we are already seeing a big spike in an eight-week span, said Rob Reiter, co-founder of the group.

While the goal of giving restaurants another way to survive beyond offering takeout meals may be noble, the jury is out on whether they are doing it safely.

On Friday, one of the incidents turned deadly. A high-speed police pursuit in Cincinnati, Ohio, police crossed into Kentucky. The suspect car jumped a curb and crashed into several people outside of the Press on Monmouth cafe in Newport, killing two and injuring two others.

In New York City, five people were injured July 5 when a driver crashed into the outdoor seating at 12 Corazones restaurant in Queens, with video of the incident receiving widespread attention. Another crash occurred July 23 when a truck tore through outside tables at the L'Wren restaurant in Brooklyn, according to multiple news reports.

Most vulnerable are tables being set up in streets, sometimes with vehicles passing feet away.

"The closer the proximity to traffic, the greater the risk will be," Reiter said. "In the best of times, there is some risk associated with sidewalk dining, curbside dining, and street closings. This is not the best of times."

An SUV passes by the outdoor dining areas for a pizzaria and Greek restaurant in the Larchmont section of Los Angeles. The city supplies planters, fences and umbrellas to help restaurants to move dining outside, now that inside dining is closed due to the coronavirus.

Any space that mixes diners at tables with moving vehicles spells trouble, said Victor Manalo, former mayor of Artesia, California. He knows first-hand: His mother-in-law was killed in 2014 when a man driving an SUV jolted forward out of a parking space, striking her and others eating outside an ice-cream parlor.

Manalo has been on a crusade on the issue ever since, including consulting to a company that makes bollards -- those metal pipe that rise out of the ground -- for parking lots. Street dining spaces, he said, are no match for a moving car even when there are low posted speed limits.

"All it takes is a distraction for you to veer off to one side and crash into one of those," Manalo said.

Cities have taken different approaches when it comes to protecting dining areas in streets, even those in the same metro area. In Los Angeles County, restaurants along Main Street in Santa Monica have concrete sections around street dining, those in Culver City and Long Beach are protected by water-filled barricades.

For its part, the city of Los Angeles' is supplying large planters paired with freestanding metal railings that look like bicycle racks to restaurants under a program called L.A. Al Fresco.

A couple enjoys a drink at a table on Washington Boulevard in Culver City, California Dining areas have been set up on the street, protected from passing cars by water-filled barriers.

