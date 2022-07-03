Is your outdoor chair one of 780,000 recalled after causing concussions and bruises?

David J. Neal
·1 min read

The chair you use for the beach, camping or your kid’s all-day soccer tournament shouldn’t cause you to need first aid or medical attention. That’s why ShelterLogic recalled 786,000 RIO Swinging Hammock Chairs.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “Improper insertion of the pins provided for assembly can cause the chair’s legs to collapse, posing an injury hazard to the user.”

ShelterLogic says it knows of 24 times that collapsed chairs caused “injuries such as bruises, aches and pains, head lacerations, back strain, concussions and abrasions from consumers who fell while using the chair.”

RIO-branded swinging hammock chair sometimes is a collapsing hammock chair
RIO-branded swinging hammock chair sometimes is a collapsing hammock chair

This involves RIO chairs that have warning tags on the back of the chair’s backrest or armrest. The chairs are colored gray, navy, blue, red and camouflage. There’s a backrest with a pillow. They were sold for $40 to $60 at Lowe’s, Costco, Camping World, Blain’s Farm & Fleet and Tractor Supply Company brick-and-mortar stores, and online by those retailers, as well as Walmart, Amazon and others.

Where you’ll find the yellow tags on the recalled RIO chairs
Where you’ll find the yellow tags on the recalled RIO chairs

ShelterLogic isn’t offering refunds (although that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t press for one if you want), but rather trusting consumers to execute repairs with new instructions that make sure the pin is inserted correctly.

For those instructions or to ask questions about this recall, contact ShelterLogic Group at RIOcare@shelterlogic.com or call 888-635-3359, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

