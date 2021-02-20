OutDaughtered 's Danielle Busby Says Daughter Hazel's Eye Patch Is Helping 'Strengthen' Her Vision

Adam Busby/Instagram

OutDaughtered's Hazel Busby is going to be sporting a new look this season.

When the show returns for the family's fifth year on TLC, audiences will see that the kindergartner, who is one of Danielle and Adam Busby's 5-year-old quintuplets — she is the sister of Ava, Olivia, Riley and Parker — will at times be wearing an eye patch, which is helping to strengthen her left eye.

"She's got an eye patch that she has to wear every now and then," Adam, 38, tells PEOPLE.

Adds Danielle, 37: "Something new that happens this season is that she does start to wear an eye patch to kind of strengthen one of her eyes after a new prescription. So we wear that every once in a while for a couple hours a day."

Hazel's doctor "said if she can start to wear it up to two hours a day, it doesn't have to be one solid time," explains Danielle, who also shares 9-year-old daughter Blayke with Adam. "Just if she can get to wear it two hours a day, just to kind of start strengthening her left eye."

The decision to get an eye patch for the couple's redhead little girl came after they discovered that vision in Hazel's eye was "weaker."

"She has two different prescriptions in both of her eyes, and so when we updated the prescription, she found that her vision was changing. It was getting good, but that one eye was just a little bit weaker. So just to kind of strengthen it, we covered the other one up a little bit a day," says Danielle.

Among Hazel's patches is "one that looks like a pirate," the mother of six shares.

"She got to go pick out different prints that they make for all these patches. It's like a big Band-Aid," says Danielle.

As for Hazel's favorite print? "Mermaid," the Busby daughter tells PEOPLE.

Hazel was born with an eye condition called congenital nystagmus, which is "an involuntary eye flutter," Adam explained.

When Hazel was 1, she underwent eye surgery to help "correct the placement of where her eye goes to focus better so she doesn't have to turn her neck," Danielle said in 2017.

"Whenever she was a baby, all the way up until her first surgery, she would look off to the left and force her eyes to the right corner so that she could focus," Adam told cameras that same year.

"From the surgery to the recovery, which was super hard and scary for us, she never really wanted to touch her eyes, which was a big fear of her rubbing and messing anything up or getting an infection. She will always have the nystagmus, but since the surgery, her eyes don't flutter as much, but they still have that shake in them," Danielle previously told TLC cameras. "But what we start to notice that her left eye was crossing in a little bit. What we discovered was she had astigmatism. Her eye was just not seeing as clear as the right eye. She's done miraculously."

In the upcoming season, premiering Sunday, the family is confronted with new obstacles after they begin noticing the issue with Hazel's eyes.

"What you'll see in the season is, [because of] coronavirus, we weren't able to see her doctor for like 10 months. And we usually see Dr. Megan every four to five months as routine checkups. So this year, and especially what you see in the season, is it just got interesting because we did a Zoom call and then finally being able to go see her face-to-face for an actual appointment," Danielle says.

Presently, Hazel is "still wearing her same old little glasses, new prescription here and there, but so far so good," says Danielle, who adds that she and Adam continue to "roll with whatever Hazel wants to tell us or communicate to us."

OutDaughtered returns Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.