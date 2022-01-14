After Outcry, Bill Gates Bid to Buy Venice Hotel Blocked

Barbie Latza Nadeau
·5 min read
Leon Neal
Leon Neal

The Danieli Hotel on Venice’s Grand Canal is emblematic of the elegant yet troubled city. The marble floors and exterior of the oldest hotel in Venice are damaged from being battered by the frequent aqua alta, or high water floods that sweep into the foyer several times a year. There are water marks on the legs of the grand piano in the main floor bar and scuffs on the glossy top from where the staff quickly stack furniture when the salty flood waters rush in.

This hotel, which has been in business for more than 200 years, has been the scene of countless movies, including two James Bond films (Moonraker and Casino Royale) and the setting for countless high stakes affairs. Paparazzi seem to always know who is tucked away in the luxury private suites. It is a quintessentially Venetian locale in a city where locals are fed up with foreigners buying up landmarks. More than 70 percent of residential property is owned by foreigners now, which has pushed many real Venetians away. While operated by the Marriott Luxury Collection, the Danieli is owned by the Giuseppe Statuto Group. (Giuseppi unfortunately spent some time under house arrest after some legal snafus tied to what appeared to be a false bankruptcy filing, which has since been cleared.)

So when news broke last week that Bill Gates and Saudi Prince Al-Walid bin Talal would soon be spearheading the much-needed renovations through a €30 million deal to move the historic hotel from the Marriott Luxury Collection brand to their Four Seasons by 2024, eyebrows were raised. They weren’t even hiring an Italian to lead the works, tapping instead French designer Pierre-Yves Rochon who had already started sketching the new look for the glitzy renovation.

Last week the rumors that one of the most prestigious landmarks in Venice would soon be in American, Saudi and French hands was met with scorn. The city's tourism division petitioned Made in Italy businesses to rescue the waterfront hotel, which is one of the first things most tourists see when their water taxi pulls up to St. Mark's Square.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Fabrizio Bensch</div>
Fabrizio Bensch

Then suddenly an announcement came that the Giuseppe Statuto Group would retain ownership after a sudden bond loan worth €330 million came through. Statuto confirmed the deal to the Daily Beast, bragging that they have also earmarked €30 million for renovations, but the upgrade will be carried out by an Italian designer.

A representative for the Statuto Group told The Daily Beast that Gates’ Four Seasons does manage Statuto’s prestigious Mandarin in Milan and San Domenico Palace in Taormina—which remain firmly in the Italian real estate developer’s wheelhouse. But after the negative reaction, the Danieli will not be managed by the Four Seasons group. Four Seasons did not respond to multiple requests for comment for this story.

Venice, which before the pandemic suffered from over-tourism fed by cruise ships and budget airlines, has seen a rebirth during the pandemic when many wealthy Venetians who had moved away to escape the crowds came back to enjoy the city under lockdown. Many of them are now involved in saving the city by backing initiatives to bring Venetians back to Venice. Jane da Mosto, who runs the NGO “We Are Venice” which has worked to convince Venetian tourist entities to incorporate sustainable tourism into their post-pandemic plans, had hoped the drop in tourism due to the draconian lockdown at the start of the pandemic would have led to profound change. “We needed to rebalance the economy within the limits of ecology and to rediscover what Venice is really,” she told The Daily Beast. “Instead we may be squandering the chance to reinvent this city.”

The face of Venice has changed drastically in the two years since the legendary Carnival celebrations were canceled as COVID-19 swept Italy as the first epicenter outside of China. Small trinket shops have all largely closed up and Airbnb owners are renting to students and families now since tourism is still slow. Adding to the agony—and ecstasy for those who appreciate the quieter Venice—massive cruise ships have been banned from docking in the city and have to moor on the mainland, which has caused some companies to skirt Venice all together.

To be fair, the Danieli has never catered to the fast tourism set with rooms starting at $550 and reaching up to more than $2,000 for the executive suite with views over the Grand Canal. But Venice's shrinking population feels a sense of ownership of all its landmarks and has managed to keep a number of historical buildings in Italian hands. Italy is the only European country that has more than one million hotel rooms with less than five percent owned by big companies. The rest tend to be family businesses passed down for generations. Even the big luxury hotels tend to be top of the line and for the most part, Italian owned.

When the pandemic hit, many political parties worked to pump money into the luxury tourism sector—especially hotels–out of fear foreign investors would come in and swoop up major hotel assets which are in scarce supply. “Many institutional investors are searching for hotels in Italy but there’s more demand than availability,” Bernabò Bocca, president of the national hotel owners association, Federalberghi, told The Daily Beast.

As a result of ardent petitioning the government launched a €2 billion state-backed fund to rescue properties if their Italian owners teetered on bankruptcy and eventually sell them back to their owners when times get better. But Bocca does not believe foreigners like Gates should be shut out if the alternative is shutting down. “I don’t think it’s a tragedy if international investors buy hotels in Italy, as long as the jobs stay here, which they do in hotels” Bocca said. As for Gates owning the Danieli, Bocca seemed content to not speculate. “It’s not happening so what can I say?”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Clanachan to step down as CPL commissioner, looks to bring expansion team to Windsor

    TORONTO — David Clanachan is stepping down as commissioner of the Canadian Premier League to spearhead the launch of an expansion club in the Windsor/Essex County region. The league announced Monday that Clanachan has been been awarded exclusive rights for a CPL expansion club in his hometown, contingent on delivering a soccer-specific stadium and "other expansion criteria to league standards." The eight-team CPL, which wrapped up its third season last month with Pacific FC crowned champion, alr

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith runs for IOC athletes' commission

    Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith is taking his experience in hefty athletic issues and running for a position on the International Olympic Committee's athletes' commission. All athletes competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing will vote to fill two vacancies on the commission, which represents athletes' interests at the IOC table. Smith, whose first name is pronounced Shay, competed in track and field in the 2012 Summer Games in London, and in bobsled in the 2018 Winter Games i

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • China's Tianjin on partial lockdown after omicron found

    BEIJING (AP) — The numbers are small, but the major port of Tianjin may be facing China's first local outbreak of omicron of any size, less than a month before the Winter Olympics open in nearby Beijing. State broadcaster CCTV said the government has divided Tianjin and its 14 million residents into three levels of restrictions, starting with lockdown areas where people are not allowed to leave their homes at all. In control areas, each household is allowed to have one family member leave to buy

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Oilers GM Ken Holland on Evander Kane: 'I believe in second chances'

    Ken Holland isn't closing the door on Evander Kane. In fact, he might end up rolling out the red carpet. The Edmonton Oilers general manager said Tuesday he's spoken to the controversial winger's agent after his contract was recently terminated by the San Jose Sharks. Asked directly about Kane — now a free agent and able to sign with any team — during a media availability with reporters in Edmonton, Holland indicated he wouldn't turn down any player in a similar situation before getting "an unde

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Calgary council votes to pursue new event centre deal, will use 3rd party to gauge CSEC interest

    Calgary city council voted unanimously Wednesday to keep working on a new event centre while directing administration to determine whether the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) would be interested in re-entering discussions. Council met Wednesday to discuss the collapse of the deal for a new downtown arena, emerging out of an hours-long closed door meeting shortly after 10 p.m. to talk next steps. Council has also tasked city administration with determining whether there may be

  • Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle

  • Longtime Canadian women's baseball team member Amanda Asay dies at 33

    NELSON, B.C. — Baseball Canada says Amanda Asay, the longest-serving member of the Canadian women's baseball team program, died Friday after a skiing accident in Nelson, B.C. The native of Prince George, B.C., was 33. A Baseball Canada spokesman says the accident happened Friday, and that more information -- including about funeral arrangements -- will likely be provided soon. The federation did not offer details about her cause of death. Asay, who joined the program in 2005, helped Canada win s

  • Five to watch: Canada boasts Paralympic stars on the ice and snow

    The dust has barely settled on the Tokyo Paralympics, and the Winter Paralympics in Beijing are just 50 days from opening. The Canadian team captured 28 medals -- eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze -- four years ago at the Pyeongchang Paralympics, and hopes to improve on that number when the Games open on March 4. COVID-19 is a factor, as Canada has faced tighter restrictions to competing and training than many other countries, which was evident in the 21 medals Canada won at the Summer Paral

  • Former Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin joins LA Kings as senior advisor

    LOS ANGELES — Former Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin joined the Los Angeles Kings as a senior advisor, the team announced Sunday. "Marc brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our hockey operations staff and will be a valuable addition to our group,” said Rob Blake, the Kings general manager, in a statement. “We look forward to his contributions.” Bergevin was in his 10th season as Montreal’s GM when he was fired on Nov. 28. The Canadiens were a woeful 6-15-2 at the time.

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • NHLPA files grievance after Sharks terminate Kane's contract

    The NHL Players’ Association has filed a grievance against the San Jose Sharks for terminating the remainder of Evander Kane’s contract, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday. The grievance, contending the Sharks did not have sufficient grounds to make the move, was filed Sunday night, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is now in the league’s hands. The Sharks placed Kane on unconditional waivers on Saturday, saying

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol