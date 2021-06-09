Outcrop Announces Name Change

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Outcrop Gold Corp. ("Outcrop") (TSXV: OCG) (OTCQX: OCGSF) (DE: MRG1) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation. The name change will take effect at the open of market on June 14, 2021 and the common shares of Outcrop will continue trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the same ticker symbol "OCG" and the OTCQX Best Market under the same ticker symbol "OCGSF". The new CUSIP for Outcrop's common shares is 69002Q105.

About Outcrop

Outcrop is rapidly advancing exploration on five silver and gold exploration projects with world-class discovery potential in Colombia. Outcrop is currently drilling the Santa Ana historic high-grade silver district. These assets are being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with decades of experience in Colombia. 2021 work programs are fully financed with a broad range of institutional shareholders.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions and regulatory and administrative approvals, processes and filing requirements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

