Former police officer Kim Potter found guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright's death

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter has been found guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright.

Potter, 49, showed little emotion as the verdict was read in the Minneapolis courtroom. One of her attorneys put his face down on the table, visibly upset. Potter's husband and Wright's parents sat in the courtroom, and Wright's mother began sobbing as the first-degree conviction was read.

Defense attorneys asked for Potter to be released on bail until sentencing, but the judge denied the motion and ordered Potter taken into custody. Attorney Paul Engh said Potter was "remorseful," not a threat to the public and a "devoted Catholic" who hoped to spend the holidays with family.

Prosecutors argued in favor of taking Potter into custody, noting Potter has been living out of state.

"I cannot treat his case any differently than any other case," Hennepin County District Court Judge Regina Chu said in her ruling.

As deputies took Potter into custody, someone could be heard shouting, "love you, Kim" in the courtroom. Potter was expected to return for sentencing Feb. 18, 2022.

Attorneys for Wright’s family said the verdict "provided some measure of accountability for the senseless death of their son, brother, father and friend."

"From the unnecessary and overreaching tragic traffic stop to the shooting that took his life, that day will remain a traumatic one for this family and yet another example for America of why we desperately need change in policing, training and protocols," attorneys Benjamin Crump, Antonio Romanucci and Jeff Storms said in a statement.

The attorneys asked for the "strongest and most just sentence possible" for Potter and called on the Brooklyn Center Police Department to "pinpoint its systemic failures that contributed to Daunte’s unlawful death."

"If we are ever going to restore the confidence of Black and marginalized Americans in law enforcement, we need to have accountability and a commitment to listening and to creating meaningful change," they said.

Former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter, center, listens as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu pools the jury after the verdict on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn.

The outcome comes after jurors deliberated for more than 27 hours. Jurors on Tuesday asked the judge for guidance on what to do if they could not reach a unanimous decision, and the judge directed them to continue deliberating.

Potter fatally shot 20-year-old Wright while yelling "Taser" during an April traffic stop-turned-arrest in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center.

Prosecutors said Potter, a veteran police officer, recklessly handled her firearm and caused Wright's death through her "culpable negligence" – a conscious and disregard of a substantial and unjustifiable risk.

Defense attorneys said Potter mistook her firearm for a Taser but was justified in using deadly force to prevent another officer from being injured.

A predominantly white jury heard closing arguments in the case and began deliberating Monday afternoon.

Jury selection in the case began in November. Prosecutors presented their case over the course of six days earlier this month, offering eyewitness testimony, dozens of police and body camera videos and scores of slides and training documents on use-of-force policies, Tasers and more.

The defense called multiple witnesses over the course of two days, concluding with Potter's testimony. Potter cried on the stand Friday as she recounted the "chaotic" moment she shot Wright.

"We were struggling. We were trying to keep him from driving away. It just went chaotic," Potter testified. "And then, I remember yelling 'Taser, Taser, Taser' and nothing happened. And then (Wright) told me I shot him."

Potter, who is white, shot Wright, a Black man, just miles from the ongoing murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, later convicted of murdering George Floyd. The incident set off multiple days of protests and looting in the area and inflamed nationwide tensions over police violence in the U.S.

Earlier this month, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he was prepared to ask the National Guard to respond to assist local law enforcement during the trial "out of an abundance of caution." Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Center School Board extended winter break in anticipation of the conclusion of the trial, according to school officials.

