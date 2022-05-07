Outbreaks of chaos expose fatal flaw that keeps denying Guardiola European glory

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Wilson
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Pep Guardiola
    Pep Guardiola
    Spanish association football manager and former player

As four pre-final defeats highlight, City’s mechanism is so complex that when it misfires it cannot easily be put right


At what point does just one of those things become more than just one of those things? If Manchester City’s defeat to Real Madrid on Wednesday night were a one-off, it could be written off. What can you do about luck like that? If you have nine shots on target to the opposition’s none in the first 90 minutes and still lose 2-1 what, really, have you done wrong? Especially when you’ve dominated the first leg as City had done.

But this keeps happening. Season after season, Pep Guardiola finds his teams dominating Champions League ties and losing. Bad luck follows him: the Icelandic volcano that forced Barcelona to take the bus to Milan in 2010, Fernando Llorente’s handled goal in 2019, Raheem Sterling missing an open net from six yards in 2020 …

Related: Real Madrid’s latest miracle is a tale of 88 seconds and one Ancelotti video | Sid Lowe

The pattern then becomes self-fulfilling: the more disappointment that accretes the greater the temptation for Guardiola to second-guess himself, and the more he must feel time’s breath upon his neck. Already 11 years have passed since his last Champions League title. That means even if he wins the competition next year, he will have recorded the third-longest gap between European Cup/Champions League titles by a manager (after Jupp Heynckes’s 15 years and Ernst Happel’s 13 – and neither of them spent such long periods in charge of clubs of such status). Few managers endure much more than a decade at the highest level.

What to do then? Is this simply a case of the gods of football tormenting Guardiola? Or is there something deeper that links the near misses? The defeat he referred to after Wednesday’s exit was Barcelona’s against Chelsea in the 2012 semi-final. But that was especially freakish and stands alongside Bayern Munich’s away-goals exit to Atlético Madrid in not quite fitting the more general pattern.

Each of the other eight pre-final defeats have been characterised by the sudden concession of a burst of goals that have turned the tie: with Barça, two in 13 minutes against Internazionale in 2010; with Bayern, three in 18 minutes against Madrid in 2014 and three in 17 against Barcelona in 2015; with City, two in eight against Monaco in 2017, three in 19 against Liverpool in 2018, two in four against Tottenham in 2019 and then three in nine against Madrid on Wednesday.

That trend in itself is telling, suggesting that the very sophistication and subtlety of the Guardiola model can, in certain circumstances, count against it, that this team that seeks always to impose order cannot deal with rare outbreaks of chaos.

The mechanism is so complex that when it misfires, it cannot easily be put right, a problem exacerbated by the fact that Guardiola’s method demands complete buy-in from his players. There are exceptions – Vincent Kompany most notably at City – but that means his squads tend to comprise what Zlatan Ibrahimovic mocked at Barça as “obedient little schoolboys”. And, while that can produce football of startling beauty and consistency, it can also mean a lack of leaders to seize a game when things begin to go awry: no Roy Keane, no Jordan Henderson, no Sergio Ramos.

This is one of the beauties of football; it is a game replete with paradoxes and contingencies. There are few absolute rights or wrongs: a strength in one context becomes a vulnerability in another.

But there is something else going on. In those eight exits, Guardiola’s sides let in 20 goals in clusters. Is there a pattern to them? Is there a type of goal they are prone to conceding when the usual flow is disrupted? Curiously, 16 of the 20 goals stemmed from moves down the opposition right and while 80% is a proportion high enough that it feels there must be some significance, it’s hard to see what it is.

More explicable is that 14 of the 20 goals stemmed from turnovers. Transitions are always going to be where a team that plays a high line is most likely to come unstuck. That is why it is so essential that the press is right; that’s where the real fine-tuning of the mechanism comes into play. If the response to a goal being conceded is a level of panic, it’s perhaps no great surprise if that manifests in a breakdown in pressing discipline and an increased vulnerability to the counterattack.

But that presents another of football’s paradoxes. Guardiola is acutely conscious of that tendency. That’s why he so often seems to invite defeat by overthinking; if thinking the normal amount repeatedly leads to implausible defeat, what alternative is there?

Against Liverpool in 2018, Lyon in 2020 and Chelsea in 2021 he made unexpected changes designed to counter the effectiveness of the opponent’s counter. Each backfired, reducing City’s effectiveness; every step taken to avert his fate only causes it to come to pass. But having made changes and failed, the danger perhaps is of underthinking, of not making changes that are necessary, of reducing the complexity that has yielded such success.

The biggest underthinking of all, perhaps, would be simply to sign a striker: after all, if City had converted more than one of their nine shots on target in the first 90 minutes at the Bernabéu, the game would have been out of reach even for this Madrid. But then again, with a more orthodox centre-forward, City probably wouldn’t be able to achieve the levels of control that generated those nine chances. And this is another of football’s paradoxes: with a striker City wouldn’t dominate games to the same extent, but also they wouldn’t need to.

There is a curious sense in which the excess of control they habitually achieve renders them peculiarly susceptible to chaos. City were unfortunate on Wednesday; Guardiola sides generally have suffered extraordinary bad luck at key moments over the past 12 years. But there is also something inherent in his approach that seems to make them poor at responding to it.

Guardiola has come to resemble a hero of classical tragedy, endlessly thwarted in his overriding ambition. But perhaps that is less to do with the fates than with the ineffable nature of football itself.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Former sprint star Surin excited to mentor Canada's athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics

    Former sprint star Bruny Surin drew inspiration from Canadian athletes at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Canada climbed the podium 24 times in Tokyo to finish 11th in total medals, despite facing some of the tightest COVID-19 restrictions in prior months of any country competing. And the pandemic meant no fans were permitted in Tokyo. “The athletes really showed they’re resilient,” he said. Surin, who was part of Canada’s 4x100-metre relay team that raced to gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, was name

  • New Jersey Devils have another rough season under Ruff

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — All the talk about the New Jersey Devils being young, talented and on the verge of restoring the organization to its past glory is starting to get old. While there were glimpses of potenial this season, the Devils did not play with the consistency needed to be an NHL playoff team. New Jersey posted a 27-46-9 record and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year and ninth time in the last 10. A major part of the problem was playing the majority of the season without its

  • Maple Leafs need John Tavares, depth forwards to make an impact

    Matthews and Marner have been terrific but the Leafs will need other players to step up, beginning with their captain.

  • Campbell makes 32 saves, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 5-2 to take 2-1 series lead

    TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov put the puck on a tee for Steven Stamkos in a spot where the Lightning captain has made a living throughout his banner 14-year career. Nearly everyone inside Amalie Arena thought the one-timer off the slick cross-ice pass would find the back of the net — including Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe — and tie the score with under seven minutes left in regulation. "There was a bit of a sense on the bench that it was going in," he said. "Stamkos doesn't miss those ve

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • North Carolina tops Kansas City, will play Washington in NWSL Challenge Cup final

    The North Carolina Courage downed hosts Kansas City Current 2-1 on Saturday to advance to the 2022 National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup final. Brazilian striker Debinha coverted a penalty kick to open the scoring in the 19th minute and grab her fifth goal of the tournament. Diana Ordonez doubled North Carolina's lead in the 36th minute before Kristen Hamilton got one back for Kansas City in the 79th minute. The Washington Spirit edged hosts OL Reign 9-8 in penalty shootout action in the

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Aaron Brown sprints to 200-metre victory ahead of Diamond League season opener

    Aaron Brown's wide grin after sprinting across the finish line said it all for the three-time Canadian Olympian. He turned a lightning-quick start in the men's 200 metres into a wind-assisted winning time of 20.05 seconds on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, Brown's fastest-ever season-opening finish in the outdoor event. The Toronto native clocked 20.19 to open his 2014 outdoor campaign at the Gainesville Florida Relay and five years later went 20.20 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha, Qatar

  • Maple Leafs make significant lineup changes ahead of Game 3 vs. Lightning

    Sheldon Keefe has mixed up his lines and pairings with a chance to take back the series lead.

  • Grizzlies Brooks suspended one game for flagrant on Payton

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game without pay by the NBA for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” that resulted in a fractured elbow for Golden State's Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the the Western Conference semifinals. The league announced the penalty Thursday, so Brooks must sit out Saturday's Game 3 with the series shifting to Chase Center in San Francisco tied at one game apiece. Payton was injured with 9:08 left in the first quart

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Embiid rips Raptors fans for cheering injury: 'It kind of changed my mind about them'

    Joel Embiid put Raptors fans on blast.

  • All Rise! Judge drives in three runs as Yankees dump Jays 9-1 for 11th win in a row

    TORONTO — Aaron Judge homered and drove in three runs as the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to 11 games with a 9-1 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. Judge went deep in the sixth inning and added a two-run double in New York's six-run seventh. Giancarlo Stanton tacked on a two-run shot in the ninth as the Yankees improved to an MLB-best 18-6 on the season. Toronto starter Alek Manoah threw six strong innings before the Yankees turned on the Blue Jays' bullpen. It was

  • Invictus Games were 'one of the best things' this flag-bearer ever experienced

    It's been a long time since Junior Gosse joined the Royal Newfoundland Regiment in Corner Brook as a young infantryman in the reserves, but he's never forgotten his roots. His years of service with the Canadian Forces culminated in a proud moment in April as the retired soldier was flag-bearer for Canada at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands. Gosse, originally from the town of Massey Drive, recently returned from competing in the international athletic competition for serving and retired sold

  • Former CFL player Lumbala among nine participants in inaugural Officiating Academy.

    TORONTO — Rolly Lumbala is a rookie again. The former CFL player will be among nine participants in the CFL's inaugural Officiating Academy, a program aimed at increasing the number of qualified, high-performance officials in Canada. Lumbala and the others will get to work with league staff and officials to increase their officiating knowledge and improve their on-field skills. "Yeah, I'm a rookie again all over," Lumbala said with a chuckle. "I just hope they're nice to me, that's all." The six

  • Canada's Shapovalov through to men's second round at Madrid Open

    MADRID — Canada's Denis Shapovalov is through to the second round of the Madrid Open with a 7-6 (1), 6-3 win over France's Ugo Humbert on Monday. Shapovalov, seeded 14th in Madrid, defended all nine break points he faced and cashed in on his lone chance to break, coming in the second set. That proved to be the difference in an otherwise even match. Shapovalov won 53 per cent of total points, giving up a few percentage points on serve to Humbert and performing slightly better on returns. With the

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Ex-world champ Spencer says Boxing Canada boss should've been fired "a long time ago"

    Three-time world boxing champion Mary Spencer is surprised that Daniel Trepanier still has his job. "He should have been fired a long time ago," Spencer said. "A long time ago." The eight-time national middleweight champion — and one of Canada's most recognizable boxers — was among the 121 athletes and coaches who signed Wednesday's letter to Sport Canada calling for the resignation of Trepanier, Boxing Canada's high performance director, plus an independent report into what they say is a toxic

  • Who? Fates of some NHL teams in hands of role players

    Casey DeSmith keeps insisting the NHL playoffs are no different than any other game he's ever played in his life. The Pittsburgh goaltender believes his job when he skates onto the ice at Madison Square Garden ice on Tuesday night when the Penguins open their first-round matchup with the New York Rangers is no different than it is at any other time of the season, at any other time of his hockey life. Stop the puck when it comes your way. Keep your team in it. Don't let one mistake morph into ano

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r