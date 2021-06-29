New outbreak of Delta variant at Peter Lougheed hospital in Calgary

Peter Lougheed Centre in northeast Calgary is dealing with an outbreak linked to the Delta variant. (Government of Alberta - image credit)

An outbreak involving the Delta variant has been declared on one unit at Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary, after two patients tested positive for COVID-19.

One patient, who was fully immunized, has tested positive for the variant. The test results for the second patient are pending.

That patient is not immunized.

An investigation is underway AHS said, but it is believed that at least one of the two cases was contracted in the hospital.

Two other Calgary hospitals are dealing with COVID outbreaks. Rockyview General Hospital has one affected unit with two patients who tested positive, and Foothills Medical Centre has three units on outbreak involving 11 patients.

Dr. André Corriveau, Alberta's deputy chief medical officer of health, has said previously that as overall cases decrease it's likely the more transmissible delta variant will become the predominant strain in the province.