Outbound Brookshire boulevard closed due to an overturned tanker on I-485

Outbound Brookshire Boulevard at Interstate 485 was closed just after 1:30 p.m. when a tanker overturned, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police alert.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and the road will be closed for at least five hours as crews clear the scene, CMPD said.

Brian Christiansen, a reporter at the scene with Fox 46, said fire and hazmat trucks were at the wreck. The tanker was filled with gasoline that is being pumped into another vehicle, he said.

This is a developing story