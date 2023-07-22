Outback Steakhouse Announces Return of Its Fan-Favorite Wedge Salad — See When It Will Be Available!

The food item returns as part of the Australian-themed restaurant's new “Sweet Heat Season” menu

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item!

Earlier this week, the popular restaurant chain announced its new “Sweet Heat Season” menu, which includes the beloved Wedge Salad.

The meal — which features a wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with tomato, red onions, bacon, homemade blue cheese dressing and a balsamic glaze — was discontinued in 2020 as part of a menu simplification amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The popular menu offering was previously reinstated back in March for a short period, when Outback Steakhouse celebrated its 35th anniversary.

At the time, the Australian-themed restaurant released its Boomerang Menu, which also featured Toowoomba Pasta, Walkabout Soup and a few other items.

Alongside the Wedge Salad, other popular items that will be available on Outback Steakhouse's “Sweet Heat Season” menu include the Grilled Chicken & Hot Honey Fried Shrimp, Sirloin & Hot Honey Fried Chicken and the Filet & Snow Crab.

The Hot Honey ‘Rita, a margarita with notes of orange blossoms and a cinnamon sugar rim, and the Tim Tam Sundae, a dessert made with crumbled Tim Tam cookies, honey caramel popcorn, vanilla ice cream and topped with chocolate, caramel and whipped cream, are also available.

“We’re excited to offer guests a diverse menu that complements the summer season,” said Becky Boyd, Director of Menu Innovation & Strategy at Bloomin' Brands, in a statement.

She added, “Given Outback’s signature, bold flavors, the ‘swicy’ trend is a natural fit for us and appeals to all our guests because of its balanced flavor profile.”

The “Sweet Heat Season” menu will be available to order between July 26 and Oct. 31.

