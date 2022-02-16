Ousted CNN Boss Jeff Zucker’s Girlfriend Quits Over Company ‘Violations’

Mike Coppola/Getty

Allison Gollust, CNN’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, resigned from the network on Tuesday, less than two weeks after her boss-turned-lover Jeff Zucker also quit.

CNN said a company investigation into “issues” related to the recent ouster of disgraced star anchor Chris Cuomo concluded that Gollust, along with Cuomo and then-network president Zucker, had committed numerous “violations” of company policies.

CEO Jason Kilar announced Gollust’s departure in a memo on Tuesday. “Performed by a third-party law firm and led by a former federal judge, the investigation was comprehensive and definitive,” Kilar said, explaining the months-long review process began in September and finished over the weekend.

“Based on interviews of more than 40 individuals and a review of over 100,000 texts and emails,” the chief executive continued, “the investigation found violations of Company policies, including CNN’s News Standards and Practices, by Jeff Zucker, Allison Gollust, and Chris Cuomo.”

Kilar said he realized the news would be “troubling, disappointing, and frankly, painful to read.”

Zucker abruptly departed from the company earlier this month, saying he’d failed to disclose that his relationship with Gollust had turned sexual during the pandemic.

A network insider told The Daily Beast that it was just a matter of time before Gollust’s time at CNN was done.

“No one understood how Allison could stay for the same sins as Jeff,” the insider said. “It was untenable.”

Brand new memo from Jason Kilar: "The investigation found violations of Company policies, including CNN's News Standards and Practices, by Jeff Zucker, Allison Gollust, and Chris Cuomo." pic.twitter.com/Xu1HQJw9cT — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 16, 2022

