OurWorkersOurFuture.ca Steps up Campaign with National Ad Buy "Fathers' Day; hockey playoffs and good paying jobs - now that's Canadian, eh!"

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The #OurWorkersOurFuture campaign to convince the Government of Canada to scrap the Temporary Foreign Worker Program in the construction industry took a big step forward last night with a national ad buy during the Stanley Cup Semi-finals.

"Fathers' Day; hockey playoffs and good paying jobs - now that's Canadian, eh!" said Doug Parton, the Director of #OurWorkersOurFuture.

This significant investment by the campaign was possible thanks to new members joining the #OurWorkers coalition.

"Our coalition is expanding because groups representing hard working, unionized Canadians know that the way companies are using the TFW program is unfair to workers and Canadian taxpayers," Parton added.

#OurWorkersOurFuture chose to air their commercial during Game 5 of Las Vegas Golden Knights vs Montreal Canadiens, Round 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Last night's game for their national, playoff ad buy for a number of reasons.

Not only does the TFW program affect families as seen in our ad, but skilled trades are often a family business with fathers and kids working together, so Fathers' Day was especially significant. Second, this year's playoffs are seeing some of the highest viewership numbers in history and we want Canadians to see our message. Finally, with a likely election coming this fall we want this issue to be on politicians' radars before the summer.

#OurWorkersOurFuture will continue to build our coalition over the coming weeks and look forward to engaging with political leaders over the summer on this very important issue.

