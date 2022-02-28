‘It ought to be a lot of fun.’ Gov. McMaster to attend Trump’s SC rally in March

Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday he will attend former President Donald Trump’s South Carolina rally in early March.

Trump plans to hold a rally at the Florence airport on March 12, where he is expected to give a boost to Republicans, but especially U.S. House candidates state Rep. Russell Fry, R-Horry, and Katie Arrington.

Arrington and Fry are hoping to unseat two incumbents, Reps. Nancy Mace, R-Daniel Island, and Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach, respectively. Mace represents the 1st Congressional District, and Rice represents the 7th Congressional District.

Arrington is a former state representative who defeated Mark Sanford in the primary but lost to Joe Cunningham in the 2018 General Election.

McMaster, who was the first statewide official to endorse Trump in 2016 and has since continued a friendly relationship with the former commander-in-chief, said Monday his attendance isn’t an endorsement of Arrington and Fry.

The governor has previously declined to endorse candidates in the congressional primaries.

“I’ve been invited to attend so I’m planning to be there,” McMaster said. “It ought to be a lot of fun.”

Though Trump’s March 12 rally is slated to rally around South Carolina Republicans, since the Jan. 6 Capitol riot he has set his sights on beating Mace and Rice.

Rice was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 riot, and Mace has criticized Trump’s actions and response from that day.