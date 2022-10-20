Ottr Finance, a Solana-based Crypto App, Raises $3.1 Million Pre-Seed Funding Led by Race Capital with Participation from Circle Ventures, Slow Ventures, and Kamal Ravikant

Race Capital
·3 min read

Ottr makes holding and using crypto as easy as Venmo for the next billion crypto users

How Ottr Works

Ottr User Interface
Ottr User Interface

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottr, a new Web3 mobile app that makes holding crypto easier and more secure than ever, is pleased to announce it has closed on a $3.1 million pre-seed funding round led by Race Capital with participation from Circle Ventures, Slow Ventures, and Kamal Ravikant. Ottr will use proceeds from the round to expand to over 100 countries with the mission of making crypto more seamless and less intimidating for users worldwide.

The global crypto population is expected to reach one billion by the end of 2022, rising from 295 million in December 2021, according to Crypto.com. With global currencies continuing to decline in value versus the U.S. dollar, millions of users are looking for a solution in holding their savings and earnings in USDC, USDT and other digital currencies. Ottr provides a simple and intuitive solution that anyone with a phone can access in U.S. dollars.

With Ottr, millions of users around the world can instantly send USDC for free without going through the complicated steps of setting up their self-custody wallet and storing seed phrases.

“I saw first hand the challenges of onboarding new users to crypto wallets. It is just too expensive and complicated,” said Aleksei Zakharov. “No one should have to worry about jumping through multiple hurdles and the anxiety of potentially losing their funds ever again. I truly believe we are building a Venmo-like experience for Crypto.”

"Since launching USDC in 2018, there has been a growing demand for payment networks embedded into Web3 wallets,” said Jeremy Fox-Geen, Chief Financial Officer of Circle. “We are proud to support the Ottr Finance team as they build this frictionless experience for users by connecting traditional finance with the future of money.”

“We are super excited at Race Capital to partner with Aleksei and his world-class engineering team to create this crypto app for all," said Chris McCann, general partner at Race Capital. “From the first time we met Aleksei, we could see his passion, vision and insights in making crypto more accessible and easy to use for everyone.”

“I originally invested based on the founder and his vision. In three months, he raised a round and built a top-tier team of alumni from CashApp, Lyft and Yandex. Their product execution and speed has been some of the best I’ve seen,” said Kamal Ravikant, angel investor and best-selling author.

As a next step, Ottr will offer more sustainable yield products. Aleksei’s vision doesn't just stop there: Ottr plans to add more financial offerings to become the decentralized finance super app for their users.

In November, Ottr will release limited Ottr NFTs that users can display as their wallet profiles. Sneak peeks will be coming on the Ottr Twitter.

About Ottr

Ottr is a Solana-based self-custody crypto app. With Ottr, millions of users globally can easily get started with crypto without the complexity of staking, on-ramping and gas fees. For more information, please visit: https://ottr.finance and follow Ottr on Twitter.

Watch this video for a quick tour of the product.

About Race Capital

Race Capital is an early-stage venture fund focused on investing in exceptional founders who are building market-transforming companies in the data, enterprise, infrastructure, and fintech sectors. Our team are seed investors in Databricks, Solana, FTX, Agora.io, Zeet, and many other great companies. For more information, visit https://race.capital/.

Press Contact

Media Contact For Race Capital
Dukas Linden Public Relations
Emily Burnham / Zach Kouwe
Race@dlpr.com

How Ottr Works

Image 1
Image 1

Simply download the app from the AppStore or Google Play. Claim a unique $ottrname to start sending and receiving payments. Load money using Coinbase, FTX, or Juno. Then check out the Explorer tab to start exploring the crypto world. Ottr has selected the lowest-fee and most secure methods to buy crypto and earn yields.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1738e2a6-976b-469c-872c-69bb35685530


Latest Stories

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Lowly Coyotes secure first win by upsetting Maple Leafs 4-2

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe's team held onto the puck for what seemed like an eternity. The first-period game of keep away — rarely seen for that long in the NHL — was easy on the eyes. The mesmerizing sequence also lulled the Maple Leafs into thinking it would be a straightforward Monday night. The Coyotes had other ideas. Shayne Gostisbehere scored the winner on a power play late in the third period and added an assist as lowly Arizona stunned Toronto 4-2 to pick up its first victory of the season

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • 5 major storylines as Raptors begin new season

    With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

    We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.

  • Toronto FC takes MLS pay to new heights with US$14 million for Lorenzo Insigne

    Toronto FC has taken MLS pay to new heights with Italian star Lorenzo Insigne making US$14 million annually, according to new figures released by the Major League Soccer Players Association. At $14 million, Insigne's annual average guaranteed compensation is $5.187 million (all figures in U.S. dollars) more than Chicago's Xherdan Shaqiri, who topped the May salary figures at $8.153 million. Shaqiri drops to No. 2 in the latest salary figures, with Los Angeles Galaxy forward Javier Hernandez thir

  • NHL finds no evidence to support allegations against Ian Cole

    Ian Cole was suspended by the Tampa Bay Lightning after an anonymous post on social media accused the 33-year-old of sexually abusing and grooming a minor.

  • Samsonov solid in place of injured Murray, Holl scores winner as Leafs down Sens 3-2

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs envisioned a two-headed goaltending tandem to start this season following a summer of change. With his partner already sidelined, Ilya Samonsov has an early opportunity to stake his claim to Toronto's crease. The netminder made 26 saves and Justin Holl scored the winner with 1:55 left in regulation Saturday as the Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-2. Samsonov started in place of Matt Murray, who was poised to get the call against his former team before leaving the mo

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.