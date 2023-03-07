Ottolinger Teases PUMA Collaboration on FW23 Runway

Ottolinger was one of the many brands that debuted new collaborations on the runway this Fall/Winter 2023 season at Fashion Week.

With Avril Lavigne and Tyga sitting front row, the label showcased a range of knitwear, graphic dresses, outerwear and more statement-making items signature to its brand aesthetic. The collection was a dissection of the duality of femininity with contrasts made using colors, patterns and textures.

Standing out from the runway was a series of sport-ready crossbody bags created in collaboration with PUMA, making their first-ever appearance on stage. With Ottolinger's branding taking center stage on the front, the accessories featured PUMA's logo on the sides as well as the straps. Spotted in yellow and black iterations, these pieces are contrasted with black and white piping on the edges, while the branding is found in black and red, respectively.

Take a peek at the upcoming Ottolinger x PUMA collaboration below and stay tuned as we learn more.