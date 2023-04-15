Ottolenghi's chicken marbella recipe - Andrew Crowley; Elena Heatherwick; Jonathan Lovekin

The Silver Palate, by Julee Rosso and Sheila Lukins, is one of the best cookbooks I know and a classic of the 1980s, listing recipes from the first modern quality take-out food shop in New York.

Many of the dishes in the book have become legendary. One of them, Chicken Marbella, is the inspiration for this recipe.

The chicken needs marinating for at least a day, preferably two, to soften and flavour properly; I wouldn't cut corners here.

Timings

Prep time: 10 minutes, plus a day or two to marinate

Cook time: 50 minutes

Serves

Four

Ingredients

8 chicken legs, drumstick and thigh attached, skin on (2kg in total)

5 garlic cloves, crushed

15g fresh oregano, torn, plus extra for garnish

3 tbsp red wine vinegar

3 tbsp olive oil

100g pitted green olives

60g capers, plus 2 tbsp of their juices

70g Medjoul dates, pitted and quartered lengthways (pitted weight)

2 bay leaves

120ml dry white wine

1 tbsp date molasses/syrup or treacle

Method

1. Place the chicken in a large, non-reactive bowl and add all of the ingredients, apart from the wine and date molasses, along with ¾ teaspoon of salt and a good grind of black pepper.

2. Gently mix everything together, cover the bowl and leave in the fridge to marinate for 1 to 2 days, stirring the ingredients a few times during the process.

3. Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas mark 6.

4. Spread out the chicken legs on a large baking tray, along with all the marinade ingredients. Whisk together the wine and molasses and pour over the meat. Place in the oven and cook for 50 minutes, basting two or three times, until the meat is golden brown on top and cooked through.

5. Remove from the oven, transfer everything to a large platter, sprinkle over some freshly picked oregano leaves and serve.

Recipe from Ottolenghi Simple (Ebury Press, £30)