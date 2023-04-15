Ottolenghi's cauliflower, pomegranate and pistachio salad recipe

Ottolenghi's Cauliflower, pomegranate and pistachio salad - Andrew Crowley; Elena Heatherwick; Jonathan Lovekin

This is lovely as it is, served as part of a spread, or spooned alongside some roast chicken or lamb. Don’t throw away the leaves of the cauliflower here. They’re lovely to eat, roasted and crisp, or grated raw, as you would the rest of the cauliflower

Timings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Serves

Four

Ingredients

1 large cauliflower (800g)

1 medium onion, roughly sliced (130g)

80ml olive oil

25g parsley, roughly chopped

10g mint, roughly chopped

10g tarragon, roughly chopped

Seeds from ½ medium pomegranate (80g)

40g pistachio kernels, lightly toasted and roughly chopped

1 tsp ground cumin

1½ tbsp lemon juice

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 220C/200C fan/gas mark 8.

2. Coarsely grate a third of the cauliflower and set aside in a bowl. Break the remaining cauliflower into florets, roughly 3cm wide, and add these to a separate bowl with the cauliflower leaves, if you have any, and onion.

3. Toss everything together with 2 tbsp of oil and ¼ tsp of salt, then spread out on a large parchment-lined baking tray. Roast for about 20 minutes, until cooked through and golden-brown. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool.

4. Once cool, put the roasted vegetables into a large bowl with 50ml oil, the grated cauliflower and the remaining ingredients, along with ¼ tsp of salt. Toss gently, just to combine, then transfer to a platter and serve.

Extracted from ‘Ottolenghi Simple’ by Yotam Ottolenghi (Ebury Press, £25)