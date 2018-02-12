Otto Somppi converts elusive 'Michigan' move in QMJHL game

(Via Twitter/HFXMooseheads)

Mike Legg? Is that you?

Nope. This is Halifax Mooseheads forward Otto Somppi. A Tampa Bay Lightning prospect who, aside from boasting an upper-tier hockey name, also has top-level puck skills. Said talent was on full display as the 20-year-old Fin pulled off the elusive lacrosse-style scoop shot for a goal against Shawinigan on Sunday.

Wow. We have no words for this one from Otto Somppi. #HighlightReel #GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/UvLDvf6Irs — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) February 11, 2018





Though there’s been several renditions of the famous move attempted successfully over the years, the lacrosse-style goal from behind the net was first made famous by former Michigan Wolverine Mike Legg, who pulled it off during an NCAA tournament game against Minnesota in 1996. The nearly-impossible snipe was named “Goal of the Year” by Inside Hockey and Legg’s stick was donated to the Hockey Hall of Fame. The highlight that went viral before going viral was even a thing became widely known in hockey circles as the ‘Michigan.’

More than 20 years later, Somppi probably won’t find his twig headlining any exhibits at the HOF, but his social media credibility will likely soar — for a few days, at least.

