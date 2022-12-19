Otters captured in icy conditions at Rutland Water

Richard Adams said the otters only appeared for a few seconds before disappearing into the reeds

A photographer has captured the "mind-blowing" moment he saw three otters on an icy reservoir in Rutland.

Richard Adams, 79, spotted the elusive animals for the first time at Smew Hide at Rutland Water Nature Reserve on Tuesday.

He said they only appeared for a few seconds but it was "quite spectacular".

Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust said otters usually kept away from humans but the icy conditions had made them easier to spot.

'Quite memorable'

The trust had two other reported otters sightings in different areas of the nature reserve on the same day.

It was thought to be six different otters in total.

Mr Adams said he knew there were otters living at the nature reserve but despite being a regular visitor, he had never seen them.

He said he had gone out early to try to photograph sunrise but found it was too foggy.

On his way home, at about 08:30 GMT, he stopped off at the nature reserve.

He said: "I went past one of the hides and thought 'I'll just look in case'.

"I looked in and it was all icy, no birds about, then suddenly these three otters appeared.

"They were only there for a few seconds and then they disappeared back into the reeds.

"It was quite spectacular, quite memorable.

"To see three is what really got me.

"One I would have considered myself fortunate, two very fortunate but three, it's mind-blowing."

Otters have been living at Rutland Water for many years and the trust has described them as "elusive" creatures.

Joe Davis, a manager at Rutland Water Nature Reserve, said: "History has not been great for otters; we've hunted them for generations so they are pretty scared of people."

However, he said sightings were not that unusual.

"People often get views of them here on the nature reserve.

"We've got lots of bird hides so the otters can't see people so easily," he said.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.