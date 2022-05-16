Ottawa's Terry Fox statue will move to make way for new parliamentary building

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Terry Fox
    Canadian athlete, humanitarian, and cancer research activist

OTTAWA — The Terry Fox statue across from Parliament Hill will need to be moved to make way for a new building complex to house offices for MPs and senators.

The new central building, which is rectangular with a nod to neoclassical design, has distinctive copper window facades, a reference to the copper roofs on existing parliamentary buildings.

The parliamentary complex will encompass 11 buildings and will cost an estimated $430 million and will include 150 offices.

But construction will not start on Block 2 for 18 months to two years.

Announcing the winning design, Public Services and Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi, said the redevelopment will "transform this mix of aging buildings into modern, inclusive, sustainable, secure and accessible accommodations for the Parliament of Canada.

"I truly hope that all Canadians will be able to visit and experience the chosen design, for years to come.”

Two of the 11 buildings in Block 2, and an infill space between, will be developed into an Indigenous Peoples’ Space.

Its completion will turn the area facing the Hill into "Parliament Square."

Toronto firm Zeidler Architecture and David Chipperfield Architects of Britain won the competition to develop the space. Their design team included both Indigenous and heritage consultants.

Richard Marks, a director of David Chipperfield Architects, said the design was similar to that of Portcullis House, a relatively new Parliamentary building in London, England, which also has a distinctive light-filled atrium.

Portcullis House, like the central Block 2 building, features offices overlooking the atrium and distinctive window frames, which are black rather than the green copper frames envisaged for Block 2.

Fox became a national hero after he ran across Canada to raise money for cancer research after his leg had to be amputated because of cancer.

Fox's family will be consulted about an appropriate position for his statue, which will be in another prominent position in Canada's capital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2022.

Marie Woolf, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Feds moving forward on criminal case review body, want to 'get this right': Lametti

    OTTAWA — Justice Minister David Lametti says Ottawa is weighing options for the design of a commission to review possible wrongful convictions, adding he is committed to getting the new body in place. Lametti said Monday while he cannot give an "absolute timeline" as to when the commission will be formed, it's critical "to get this right." "I can assure you that this will happen, and we're moving forward," Lametti said at a news conference concerning Indigenous residential schools. The planned r

  • Summer-like heat vanishes with heavy rain and storm threat in Ontario, Quebec

    Widespread rain and thunderstorms will bring an end to the early summer-like heat that spanned much of Ontario and Quebec over the weekend. Will the cool weather last?

  • Civil service job cuts plan signals return to austerity, union leader says

    The TUC also said such a move would damage public services.

  • Hiking backpacks now part of P.E.I. Public Library collection

    Hiking backpacks are the newest item available at the P.E.I. Public Library. The backpacks, created through a partnership with Recreation P.E.I., are filled with resources and equipment to keep you safe and informed on the trail, including maps and guides, a whistle, a safety vest, and even a hammock. "This would be aimed really at anyone who is interested in hiking but perhaps has not had the chance or the materials," said Gillian Mahen, a library technician with the P.E.I. Public Library. "You

  • Police, NCC emails show communication breakdown during Freedom Convoy

    Efforts by law enforcement to monitor and control the large crowds that gathered in downtown Ottawa during the early days of the Freedom Convoy were at times hampered by confusion over jurisdictional power and chaotic communications between officials, according to email records obtained by Radio-Canada. The 516 pages of exchanges between the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) and the National Capital Commission (NCC), obtained through an access-to-information request, reveal a myriad of plans and conce

  • Serbia's capital Belgrade paralyzed by numerous bomb threats

    BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Belgrade was targeted by a series of bomb threats on Monday, including threats against schools, bridges, restaurants and a soccer match, bringing rush hour traffic to a standstill in the Serbian capital. Police said in a statement that no explosive devices were found after different searches. It was not immediately clear who was behind the purported emailed threats. Nearly 100 elementary schools were evacuated after the threats, as well as several restaurants, including M

  • Inaugural St. John's women's hockey tournament brings fun, inclusion to the ice

    A sense of joy was palpable this weekend at a small rink in St. John's on Saturday, where dozens of women came together for the first big hockey tournament to involve teams from "overseas" in more than two years. Volunteers pulled together the inaugural Skoden Hockey Club Classic, bringing together more than 100 women's hockey players from the St. John's region with 21 of their long-distance counterparts from St-Pierre-Miquelon — the French archipelago off Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula. A langu

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • There it is Vancouver: Boudreau will be back to coach Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau will return as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks after helping to turn the struggling NHL club around as a midseason replacement. The Canucks confirmed in a release Friday that the 67-year-old Boudreau will return for the 2022-23 campaign. Boudreau took over behind the bench on Dec. 5 after the Canucks cleaned house following a disastrous 8-15-2 start to the season, resulting in the dismissal of head coach Travis Green and general manager Jim Benning. Boudreau's hiri

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • China cites pandemic and withdraws as host of 2023 Asian Cup

    KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — China withdrew as host of soccer's 2023 Asian Cup on Saturday in the latest cancellation of the country's sports hosting duties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Asian Football Confederation praised Chinese soccer officials for making “this very difficult but necessary decision in the collective interests of the AFC Asian Cup.” The 24-nation tournament was due to be played in 10 cities in mostly newly built stadiums in June and July of next year. China's withdrawal

  • Kane scores twice as Oilers beat Kings, force deciding game

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid added a goal and two assists, Tyson Barrie scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers avoided elimination with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 of their first-round Western Conference series. Kane has seven goals in the series, including three multi-goal games. The road team has won four times in the series. Cody Ceci added a pair of assists and Mike Smith stopped 30 shots for

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Olympic champion De Grasse fourth in 200 metres at Diamond League's Doha stop

    DOHA, Qatar — Olympic champion Andre De Grasse finished fourth in the men's 200-metre race Friday at the Diamond League stop in Doha. De Grasse, from Markham, Ont., completed the race in 20.15 seconds. He finished just behind Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago, who posted the same time. Americans took the top two spots, with Noah Lyles (19.72 seconds) outsprinting Fred Kerley (19.75). Aaron Brown of Brampton, Ont., was fifth and Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., finished sixth. In the men's 800

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Canadian-born midfielder Marcelo Flores chooses Mexico over Canada and England

    TORONTO — Canadian-born Marcelo Flores, who plays for Arsenal's under-23 side, says he wants to play internationally for Mexico. Canada had hoped to secure the services of the 18-year-old attacking midfielder, who is also eligible to represent England. Flores was born in Georgetown, Ont., to a Canadian mother and Mexican father. He first moved to England six years ago and is now seen as a budding star in the Arsenal system with five goals in 11 appearances for the London club's under-23 side. "D

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • United States to host Rugby World Cup for first time

    DUBLIN — The United States will stage a Rugby World Cup for the first time after being voted as host of the men's tournament in 2031 and the women's tournament two years later. World Rugby announced host nations for all the World Cups from 2025-33 following a Thursday meeting of its council in Dublin, with Australia also staging back-to-back tournaments in 2027 (men) and 2029 (women). The sport is breaking new ground by moving its most prestigious tournament to North America, with World Rugby re