Ottawa's PWHL team acquires Tereza Vanisova at league's trade deadline

TORONTO — Ottawa's PWHL team acquired forward Tereza Vanisova from Montreal in exchange for defender Amanda Boulier in the new league's lone trade-deadline transaction Monday.

Vanisova scored twice and had eight assists in 17 games with Montreal before she was sent to Ottawa.

The 28-year-old Czech was drafted in the seventh round by Montreal in September and had signed a two-year contract.

Vanisova will represent Czechia at the women's world championship April 3-14 in Utica, N.Y., for the seventh time in her career.

Ottawa's PWHL head coach Carla MacLeod is also Czechia's coach, and has navigated that team to back-to-back bronze medals.

Boulier of Watertown, Conn., was a 13th-round selection by Ottawa and signed a one-year deal with the club.

The 30-year-old ranked third in production among Ottawa's defenders with a goal and five assists in 17 games.

Boulier played six seasons with the defunct Premier Hockey Federation and was a two-time Isobel Cup champion. She shared the 2022 title with Vanisova when they were Boston Pride teammates.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press